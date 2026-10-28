Third Quarter 2026 And Nine-Month Sales
|Third Quarter
|Nine Months
|In millions of euros, continuing operations
|2026
|2025
|Change at current rate
|Change at constant rate
|2026
|2025
|Change at current rate
|Change at constant rate
|Total revenue
|436
|470
|(7.3)%
|(7.0%)
|1,170
|1,331
|(12.1%)
|(8.3%)
|Broadband
|321
|378
|(15.1%)
|(15.4%)
|918
|1,010
|(9.1%)
|(5.2%)
|Video
|115
|92
|25.2%
|27.2%
|252
|321
|(21.4%)
|(17.8%)
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Warning: Forward Looking Statements
This press release contains certain statements that constitute "forward-looking statements", including but not limited to statements that are predictions of or indicate future events, trends, plans or objectives, based on certain assumptions or which do not directly relate to historical or current facts. Such forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and beliefs and are subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the future results expressed, forecasted, or implied by such forward-looking statements. For a more complete list and description of such risks and uncertainties, refer to Vantiva's filings with the French Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). The Universal Registration Document (Document d'enregistrement universel) for fiscal year 2025 was filed with the Autorité des marchés financiers on April 29, 2026, under no. D.26-034.
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About Vantiva
Pushing the edge
Vantiva (Euronext Paris: VANTI) is a global technology leader in the Customer Premises Equipment (CPE) market. For over 130 years, Vantiva (formerly known as Technicolor) has delivered solutions that connect what matters most. Today, the company continues to redefine connectivity with industry-leading broadband, video, and digital home care solutions that elevate how people live, work, and connect globally.
Vantiva combines a customer-focused approach with decades of software development, electronics hardware design, and supply chain expertise to deliver high-quality solutions at scale. This proficiency has positioned Vantiva as a trusted provider to leading network service providers, enterprise customers, and consumers around the world.
A strong commitment to sustainability and responsible business practices has earned Vantiva multiple Gold and Platinum Medals from EcoVadis for environmental and social performance. These awards place the company among the top 1% of organizations in its category evaluated globally.
With its headquarters in Paris and major offices in Australia, China, India, South Korea, the United Kingdom, and the United States, the company serves a diverse global customer base.For more information, please visit vantiva.com LinkedIn
Contacts
Vantiva Investor Relations Image 7 for Vantiva
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1 2025 figures have been restated for IOT and Diversification reclassification
Attachment
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Q3 26 Revenue EN def
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