North America 3D Construction Market Size, Share, Trends, And Growth Forecast, 2026-2031 Labor Shortages And Affordable Housing Funding Fuel 33.7% CAGR To USD 6.01 Billion

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost ROI through faster, labor-light builds, reusable approved designs and printer rentals; extrusion leads adoption while low-carbon materials unlock new opportunities.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "North America 3D Construction - Market Share Analysis, Industry Trends & Statistics, Growth Forecasts (2026-2031)" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The North America 3D construction market was valued at USD 1.05 billion in 2025 and is projected to increase from USD 1.40 billion in 2026 to USD 6.01 billion by 2031. This represents a CAGR of 33.70% during the 2026-2031 forecast period. Market growth is being driven by persistent construction labor shortages, public funding for affordable housing, advances in printable materials, and rising demand for faster and more predictable project delivery.

Labor Shortages Accelerate Construction Automation

Skilled labor scarcity remains a major structural driver of 3D construction adoption across the United States, Canada, and Mexico. According to the Associated General Contractors of America's 2025 workforce survey, 88% of firms had open positions, with labor gaps contributing to delayed projects and weaker execution schedules. The Home Builders Institute estimated that skilled labor shortages created an annual economic impact of USD 10.8 billion, including USD 8.1 billion in lost output and nearly 19,000 homes not built.

Large-format 3D printing can reduce crew requirements while improving schedule certainty. Alquist 3D's Walmart addition in Lamar, Missouri, was completed by five workers in seven days, compared with an estimated 30 workers and three to four weeks for conventional masonry. These efficiency gains are encouraging contractors and developers to evaluate additive construction as a practical response to labor availability, project delays, and rising costs.

Affordable Housing Funding Supports Market Expansion

Government support is creating new opportunities for 3D-printed housing, particularly in locations where conventional construction faces cost, climate, or logistics challenges. The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development has published a multi-part assessment of 3D-printed concrete construction systems for low- and moderate-income housing, strengthening the technology's position among housing agencies and local development partners.

HUD also supported a USD 1.6 million matching grant for a mobile 3D printer designed for subarctic deployment in Nome, Alaska. In Canada, the Canada Mortgage and Housing Corporation contributed CAD 2.7 million, equivalent to approximately USD 1.95 million at 2025 average exchange rates, to the Gananoque Townhomes project in Ontario. Residents moved into the development during Fall 2025.

Repeatable digital designs may further improve the economics of affordable housing programs by reducing review requirements across similar projects. This advantage could help housing providers scale approved designs while maintaining quality and controlling development costs.

High Equipment Costs Remain a Key Adoption Barrier

High upfront investment continues to limit adoption among smaller contractors. ICON introduced its Titan multi-story construction system in March 2026 at USD 899,000 per unit, illustrating the capital required for professional large-format printing. The challenge is more pronounced for regional contractors with limited access to institutional financing or insufficient project volume to maintain high equipment utilization.

Rental, logistics, and maintenance partnerships may reduce this barrier. Alquist 3D's collaboration with Hugg and Hall for the A1X Series reflects an emerging equipment access model. However, the rental market remains at an early stage, with limited residual-value benchmarks, service standards, and long-term operating data. Near-term adoption is therefore expected to remain concentrated among well-capitalized construction technology providers and platform operators.

Extrusion Leads While Powder Bonding Gains Momentum

Extrusion accounted for 68.4% of the North America 3D construction market by construction method in 2025. Its leadership is supported by an established equipment base, operator familiarity, training availability, and clearer compliance pathways. Systems such as ICON's Titan, Alquist 3D's A1X, and COBOD's BOD2 have helped establish extrusion as the region's primary commercial printing method. ICC 1150-2026, which addresses extrusion-deposited concrete walls, also provides greater clarity for builders and code officials.

Powder bonding is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 39.8% through 2031. The method offers flexibility for geopolymers, waste-derived aggregates, zero-OPC pathways, complex geometries, and lower-cement formulations. Its expansion will depend on further technical validation, standardized approvals, and commercial-scale deployment.

Concrete Retains the Largest Material Share

Concrete represented 61.5% of the market by material type in 2025. Its dominant position reflects compatibility with existing wall printing systems, extensive performance research, and alignment with structural certification pathways. Printable concrete is also becoming more sustainable through the use of fly ash, silica fume, and limestone-calcined clay. LC3 formulations have demonstrated a 36% lower climate-change impact than conventional 30 MPa 3D printing cement at equivalent strength.

Metal is expected to record the fastest material CAGR at 51.2% through 2031. Growth is centered on wire arc additive manufacturing for structural connectors, customized load-bearing components, hybrid reinforcement systems, defense projects, and heavy civil engineering. Research showing that WAAM-fabricated reinforcement can deliver bond-slip and flexural performance comparable to conventional systems supports its potential in certified structural applications.

Additional market growth is expected from advances in mix design, U.S. military and FEMA interest in emergency shelters, and localized material innovation. However, fragmented state-level building codes and lengthy approval cycles will continue to influence deployment. As standards develop and project evidence expands, the North America 3D construction market is positioned to become an increasingly important part of residential, commercial, and infrastructure development.

Key Topics Covered:

1 INTRODUCTION

1.1 Study Assumptions and Market Definition

1.2 Scope of the Study

2 RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

3 EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

4 MARKET LANDSCAPE

4.1 Market Overview

4.2 Market Drivers

4.2.1 Acute Construction Labor Shortages Accelerating Automation

4.2.2 Federal And State Funding For Affordable Printed Housing

4.2.3 Mix Design Advances Improving Structural Reliability

4.2.4 US Military And FEMA Emergency Shelter Adoption

4.2.5 Carbon-Lowering Binder Systems and Waste Reduction

4.2.6 Digital Quality Control and Rework Reduction

4.3 Market Restraints

4.3.1 High Upfront Capex for Large-Format Printers

4.3.2 State-Level Building Code Fragmentation and Approval Cycles

4.3.3 Insurance And Warranty Acceptance Gaps

4.3.4 Feedstock Quality and Additive Supply Constraints

4.4 Value Chain Analysis

4.5 Regulatory Landscape

4.6 Technological Outlook

4.7 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

4.7.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.7.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.7.3 Threat of New Entrants

4.7.4 Threat of Substitutes

4.7.5 Competitive Rivalry

5 MARKET SIZE AND GROWTH FORECASTS

5.1 By Construction Method

5.1.1 Extrusion

5.1.2 Powder Bonding

5.1.3 Others

5.2 By Material Type

5.2.1 Concrete

5.2.2 Metal

5.2.3 Composite

5.2.4 Other Material Types

5.3 By End Use

5.3.1 Residential

5.3.2 Commercial

5.3.3 Infrastructure

5.4 By Construction Setting

5.4.1 On-site (In-situ) Printing

5.4.2 Off-site (Factory / Precast) Printing

5.5 By Country

5.5.1 United States

5.5.2 Canada

5.5.3 Mexico

6 COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

6.1 Market Concentration

6.2 Strategic Moves

6.3 Company Profiles (includes Global Level Overview, Market Level Overview, Core Segments, Financials as available)

6.3.1 ICON Technology, Inc.

6.3.2 Alquist 3D

6.3.3 Mighty Buildings, Inc.

6.3.4 Black Buffalo 3D Corporation

6.3.5 Contour Crafting Corporation

6.3.6 Branch Technology

6.3.7 COBOD International A/S

6.3.8 Apis Cor Inc.

6.3.9 CyBe Construction B.V.

6.3.10 PERI SE

6.3.11 Holcim Ltd.

6.3.12 Sika AG

6.3.13 CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V.

6.3.14 Heidelberg Materials AG

6.3.15 WASP (World's Advanced Saving Project)

6.3.16 Putzmeister Group

6.3.17 Total Kustom

6.3.18 MX3D

7 MARKET OPPORTUNITIES AND FUTURE OUTLOOK

7.1 White-space and Unmet-Need Assessment

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