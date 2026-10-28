Global Medicinal Mushrooms Market Report 2026-2035: Growth, Trends, Opportunities, Strategies Capitalize On Cordyceps And E-Commerce Growth With Monterey Mushrooms, DXN, Gaia Herbs

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Medicinal Mushrooms Global Market Opportunities and Strategies to 2035" has been added tooffering.

The global medicinal mushrooms market reached approximately $41.78 billion in 2025, expanding at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.3% from 2020. The market is projected to increase to $62.46 billion by 2030, representing a CAGR of 8.4% between 2025 and 2030. Continued demand across food, beverage, nutraceutical and therapeutic applications is expected to support further growth at a CAGR of 7.9% from 2030, taking the market to an estimated $91.18 billion by 2035.

Historic medicinal mushrooms market growth was supported by the expansion of the nutraceutical and dietary supplements industry, increasing adoption of plant-based products and alternative medicine, and rising demand for functional foods and beverages. The continued use of medicinal mushrooms in traditional Chinese medicine and Ayurveda also contributed to market development. However, regulatory complexity across international markets, together with contamination risks and quality-control challenges, constrained growth during the historic period.

Looking ahead, greater awareness of preventive healthcare, immune health and natural wellness products is expected to strengthen global demand. E-commerce and direct-to-consumer sales will improve product accessibility, while consumer preference for clean-label and naturally derived ingredients will create additional opportunities. Increasing use of medicinal mushrooms in pharmaceutical and therapeutic applications is also expected to support market expansion. Potential barriers include high cultivation and processing costs, limited product standardization, insufficient scientific validation for some applications, and the effects of trade disputes and tariffs.

Key medicinal mushrooms market trends include sustainable cultivation, climate technology and circular-economy practices. Producers are also adopting intelligent manufacturing, biotechnology, genomics, artificial intelligence and advanced digital systems. Cloud computing, big-data analytics and cybersecurity are becoming increasingly important as businesses seek to improve cultivation efficiency, processing consistency, supply-chain visibility and product development.

The market is segmented by type into shiitake, reishi, maitake, chaga, cordyceps, turkey tail, lion's mane and other medicinal mushrooms. Reishi was the largest type segment in 2025, accounting for 29.4% of the global market, or approximately $12.28 billion. Cordyceps is forecast to be the fastest-growing type segment from 2025 to 2030, advancing at a CAGR of 10.2% as demand increases across supplements, functional nutrition and performance-oriented products.

By form, the medicinal mushrooms market includes fresh, dried and other products. Fresh medicinal mushrooms led the market in 2025, representing 65.7% of total revenue, or approximately $27.44 billion. The dried segment is expected to record the fastest growth through 2030, with a projected CAGR of 9.9%. Its growth will be supported by longer shelf life, distribution advantages and suitability for use in powders, extracts, supplements and packaged formulations.

Application segments include antioxidants, immune enhancement, anti-cancer products, skin care and other uses. Immune-enhancing applications were the largest segment in 2025, generating 33.3% of market revenue, or approximately $13.91 billion. Other applications are forecast to expand at the fastest rate between 2025 and 2030, recording a CAGR of 9.1% as medicinal mushroom ingredients gain broader acceptance across wellness and therapeutic product categories.

Distribution channels include supermarkets and hypermarkets, convenience stores and e-commerce platforms. Supermarkets and hypermarkets held the largest share in 2025, accounting for 37.7% of the medicinal mushrooms market, equivalent to approximately $15.74 billion. E-commerce is projected to be the fastest-growing distribution channel through 2030, expanding at a CAGR of 11.2%. Online retail growth reflects wider product availability, increased consumer education, subscription-based purchasing and the expansion of direct-to-consumer brands.

Asia-Pacific was the largest regional medicinal mushrooms market in 2025, accounting for 42.5% of global revenue, or approximately $17.76 billion. North America and Western Europe followed, supported by growing demand for dietary supplements, functional foods and natural wellness products. Asia-Pacific and North America are expected to be the fastest-growing regions from 2025 to 2030, with projected CAGRs of 8.8% and 8.5%, respectively. Western Europe is forecast to grow at a CAGR of 7.8%, while Africa is expected to expand at 7.7% during the same period.

Markets Covered:

1) By Type: Shiitake; Reishi; Maitake; Chaga; Cordyceps; Turkey Tail; Lion's Mane Mushroom; Other Types

2) By Form: Fresh; Dried; Other Forms

3) By Application: Antioxidants; Immune Enhancer; Anti-Cancer; Skin Care; Other Applications

4) By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets And Hypermarkets; Convenience Stores; E-Commerce

Time Series: Five years historic and ten years forecast.

Data: Ratios of market size and growth to related markets; GDP proportions; expenditure per capita; medicinal mushrooms indicators comparison.

Data Segmentation: Country and regional historic and forecast data; market share of competitors; market segments.

Companies Featured



Monterey Mushrooms LLC

Nature's Way Brands LLC

DXN Holdings Bhd

Gaia Herbs Inc.

Gourmet Mushrooms Inc.

Bio-Botanica Inc.

M2 Ingredients

Far West Fungi

Four Sigmatic Foods Inc.

Hirano Mushroom LLC

Alphay International Inc.

Farmmi Inc.

Hokkaido Reishi Co., Ltd.

TCI Bio (TCI Co., Ltd.)

Gourmet Mushrooms Ltd.

Hifas da Terra France

French Mush

Bristol Fungarium Ltd

Agaricus spol. s r.o.

MycoNatura s.r.o

Mykobo Sp. z o.o.

Fungi Russia

Nammex

Cogumelos Brasilis

Mycofood Argentina

Mycolo S.A.

Hongos del Pilar

Fungi Peru

Fungi Austral (Chile)

Micelio Chile

Gulf Mushroom Products Company SAOG

Medi Mushrooms

Savanna Mushrooms

Mogale Mushroom Farmers

African Mushroom Company Majestic Mushrooms Ltd

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