Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Market - Forecast 2026-2032 5G, Satellite, Defense, And Automotive Radar Propel 10.24% CAGR And USD 28.55 Billion Opportunity
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|196
|Forecast Period
|2026 - 2032
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026
|$15.82 Billion
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032
|$28.55 Billion
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|10.2%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Component
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Attenuators
7.3. Mixers
7.4. Phase Shifters
7.5. Power Amplifiers
7.6. Transceivers
7.7. Voltage-Controlled Oscillators (VCO)
8. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Material
8.1. Introduction
8.2. Gallium Arsenide
8.3. Gallium Nitride
8.4. Indium Phosphide
8.5. Silicon Germanium
9. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Technology
9.1. Introduction
9.2. Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors
9.3. High Electron Mobility Transistors
9.4. Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor
9.5. Metamorphic High Electron Mobility Transistors
10. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Frequency Band
10.1. Introduction
10.2. C Band (4-8 GHz)
10.3. Ku Band (12-18 GHz)
10.4. L Band (1-2 GHz)
10.5. S Band (2-4 GHz)
10.6. X Band (8-12 GHz)
11. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by End User
11.1. Introduction
11.2. Automotive
11.3. Consumer Electronics
11.4. Healthcare
11.5. Industrial
11.6. Military & Defense
11.7. Telecommunications
12. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Region
12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Group
13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Country
14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
16.1. Amplitech Inc.
16.2. Analog Devices, Inc.
16.3. Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
16.4. Broadcom Inc.
16.5. Empower RF Systems
16.6. Infineon Technologies AG
16.7. Keysight Technologies
16.8. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.
16.9. Microchip Technology Inc.
16.10. Mini-Circuits
16.11. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.12. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
16.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation
16.14. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
16.15. Qorvo, Inc.
16.16. RFHIC Corporation
16.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
16.18. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
16.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated
16.20. Toshiba Corporation
16.21. United Monolithic Semiconductors
16.22. VECTRAWAVE
16.23. WIN Semiconductors Corp.
16.24. Wolfspeed, Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [249]
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