Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish

Global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) Market - Forecast 2026-2032 5G, Satellite, Defense, And Automotive Radar Propel 10.24% CAGR And USD 28.55 Billion Opportunity


Date: 2026-10-28 10:17:00

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Boost MMIC ROI with application-specific roadmaps, AI-enabled design and testing, system-level co-design, scalable packaging, and resilient dual-source supply chains.

Dublin, Oct. 28, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- "Monolithic Microwave IC Market - Global Forecast 2026-2032" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This market research report examines the global Monolithic Microwave Integrated Circuit (MMIC) market, projected to grow from USD 15.82 billion in 2026 to USD 28.55 billion by 2032 at a CAGR of 10.24%. It provides strategic intelligence on technologies, applications, regional demand, competitive priorities, and supply-chain developments shaping high-frequency semiconductor adoption.

Market Overview

MMICs integrate active and passive components on a single substrate to support high-frequency amplification, switching, mixing, attenuation, phase control, and signal generation. Their compact size, repeatable performance, and reduced parasitic effects make them essential across microwave and millimeter-wave systems.

  • 5G and 6G infrastructure
  • Satellite communications and aerospace telemetry
  • Radar, electronic warfare, and secure communications
  • Automotive radar and industrial connectivity
  • Wireless backhaul and test-and-measurement equipment

The analysis supports strategic planning by clarifying where changing performance, integration, and qualification requirements are creating commercial opportunities.

Technology and Industry Shifts

Higher bandwidth, lower latency, improved spectral efficiency, and resilient connectivity are increasing demand for power amplifiers, low-noise amplifiers, switches, mixers, attenuators, phase shifters, and beamforming ICs. Phased-array adoption is also raising requirements for compact, thermally efficient, and highly repeatable components.

  • Gallium nitride: Suited to high-power, high-efficiency radar, electronic warfare, satellite, and transmit-chain applications.
  • Gallium arsenide: Valued for mature RF performance, low noise, and consistency.
  • Silicon germanium and RF CMOS: Enable greater integration and cost efficiency in high-volume communication applications.
  • Indium phosphide: Supports very high-frequency and low-noise systems requiring exceptional bandwidth.

Wafer-level packaging, flip-chip integration, advanced thermal interfaces, heterogeneous integration, and antenna-in-package designs are becoming critical differentiators. These findings help product and procurement teams compare technology choices against power, frequency, cost, thermal, and lifecycle requirements.

Artificial Intelligence Across the MMIC Value Chain

AI-assisted modeling is accelerating circuit topology exploration, impedance matching, electromagnetic layout analysis, thermal optimization, and yield improvement. In manufacturing, AI supports wafer-level inspection, process-drift detection, predictive maintenance, automated testing, and reliability analysis.

At the system level, adaptive beamforming, cognitive radio, spectrum awareness, intelligent radar, and interference-aware communications increasingly depend on reconfigurable MMIC hardware. Integrating these insights into engineering roadmaps can shorten development cycles and reduce commercialization risk.

Regional and Economic Group Insights

  • Asia-Pacific: Benefits from electronics manufacturing scale, rapid 5G deployment, automotive radar production, satellite initiatives, and semiconductor localization.
  • North America: Leads in defense, aerospace, satellite communications, millimeter-wave research, trusted manufacturing, and high-reliability qualification.
  • Europe: Demonstrates strength in automotive radar, aerospace, defense, space communications, industrial systems, and semiconductor sovereignty initiatives.
  • Latin America: Presents emerging opportunities in telecom upgrades, satellite connectivity, automotive electronics, and public safety communications.
  • Middle East and Africa: Demand is supported by defense modernization, satellite broadband, smart infrastructure, surveillance, remote connectivity, and energy monitoring.

NATO and G7 markets emphasize trusted suppliers, interoperability, secure communications, and advanced research. BRICS countries are expanding domestic RF capabilities, while the EU prioritizes semiconductor autonomy and high-reliability applications. ASEAN is strengthening its role in assembly, packaging, testing, and supply-chain diversification, and the GCC is investing in defense, secure networks, and critical infrastructure.

Selected Country Insights

China and the United States remain major centers of demand and innovation. Japan, South Korea, Germany, the United Kingdom, and France contribute advanced semiconductor, automotive, aerospace, and defense capabilities. India is expanding through 5G, space, defense, and domestic electronics initiatives, while Australia, Canada, Brazil, and Mexico offer opportunities tied to communications, aerospace, automotive, and industrial modernization.

Strategic Priorities

  • Align MMIC roadmaps with frequency, power, noise, efficiency, packaging, thermal, and lifecycle needs.
  • Expand co-design across semiconductor processes, RF circuits, packages, antennas, and system architectures.
  • Strengthen sourcing resilience through dual qualification, regional manufacturing, traceability, and compliance monitoring.
  • Invest in RF engineering, compound semiconductors, thermal design, advanced packaging, and AI-assisted modeling.
  • Monitor spectrum policy, export controls, defense procurement, automotive regulations, and satellite requirements.

Key Takeaways from This Report

  • The market is forecast to reach USD 28.55 billion by 2032.
  • Millimeter-wave systems, phased arrays, advanced packaging, and AI-enabled engineering are central growth forces.
  • Technology selection increasingly depends on balancing RF performance with cost, thermal reliability, manufacturability, and supply assurance.
  • Regional demand varies significantly, requiring localized market-entry and partnership strategies.

Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details
No. of Pages 196
Forecast Period 2026 - 2032
Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2026 $15.82 Billion
Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2032 $28.55 Billion
Compound Annual Growth Rate 10.2%
Regions Covered Global


Key Topics Covered:
1. Preface
 1.1. Objectives of the Study
1.2. Market Definition
1.3. Market Segmentation & Coverage
1.4. Years Considered for the Study
1.5. Currency Considered for the Study
1.6. Language Considered for the Study
1.7. Key Stakeholders
2. Research Methodology
 2.1. Introduction
2.2. Research Design
2.2.1. Primary Research
2.2.2. Secondary Research
2.3. Research Framework
2.3.1. Qualitative Analysis
2.3.2. Quantitative Analysis
2.4. Market Size Estimation
2.4.1. Top-Down Approach
2.4.2. Bottom-Up Approach
2.5. Data Triangulation
2.6. Research Outcomes
2.7. Research Assumptions
2.8. Research Limitations
3. Executive Summary
 3.1. Introduction
3.2. CXO Perspective
3.3. New Revenue Opportunities
3.4. Next-Generation Business Models
3.5. Industry Roadmap
4. Market Overview
 4.1. Introduction
4.2. Industry Ecosystem & Value Chain Analysis
4.2.1. Supply-Side Analysis
4.2.2. Demand-Side Analysis
4.2.3. Stakeholder Analysis
4.3. Market Dynamics
4.3.1. Key Drivers
4.3.2. Key Restraints
4.3.3. Key Opportunities
4.3.4. Key Challenges
4.4. Porter's Five Forces Analysis
4.5. PESTLE Analysis
4.6. Market Outlook
4.6.1. Near-Term Market Outlook (0-2 Years)
4.6.2. Medium-Term Market Outlook (3-5 Years)
4.6.3. Long-Term Market Outlook (5-10 Years)
4.7. Go-to-Market Strategy
5. Market Insights
 5.1. Consumer Insights & End-User Perspective
5.2. Consumer Experience Benchmarking
5.3. Opportunity Mapping
5.4. Distribution Channel Analysis
5.5. Pricing Trend Analysis
5.6. Regulatory Compliance & Standards Framework
5.7. ESG & Sustainability Analysis
5.8. Disruption & Risk Scenarios
5.9. Return on Investment & Cost-Benefit Analysis
6. Cumulative Impact of Artificial Intelligence 2026
7. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Component
 7.1. Introduction
7.2. Attenuators
7.3. Mixers
7.4. Phase Shifters
7.5. Power Amplifiers
7.6. Transceivers
7.7. Voltage-Controlled Oscillators (VCO)
8. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Material
 8.1. Introduction
8.2. Gallium Arsenide
8.3. Gallium Nitride
8.4. Indium Phosphide
8.5. Silicon Germanium
9. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Technology
 9.1. Introduction
9.2. Heterojunction Bipolar Transistors
9.3. High Electron Mobility Transistors
9.4. Metal-Semiconductor Field-Effect Transistor
9.5. Metamorphic High Electron Mobility Transistors
10. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Frequency Band
 10.1. Introduction
10.2. C Band (4-8 GHz)
10.3. Ku Band (12-18 GHz)
10.4. L Band (1-2 GHz)
10.5. S Band (2-4 GHz)
10.6. X Band (8-12 GHz)
11. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by End User
 11.1. Introduction
11.2. Automotive
11.3. Consumer Electronics
11.4. Healthcare
11.5. Industrial
11.6. Military & Defense
11.7. Telecommunications
12. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Region
 12.1. Introduction
12.2. Asia-Pacific
12.3. Europe
12.4. North America
12.5. Latin America
12.6. Africa
12.7. Middle East
13. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Group
 13.1. Introduction
13.2. NATO
13.3. G7
13.4. BRICS
13.5. European Union
13.6. ASEAN
13.7. GCC
14. Monolithic Microwave IC Market, by Country
 14.1. Introduction
14.2. China
14.3. United States
14.4. Japan
14.5. India
14.6. Germany
14.7. United Kingdom
14.8. Australia
14.9. France
14.10. South Korea
14.11. Italy
14.12. Canada
14.13. Russia
14.14. Brazil
14.15. Mexico
14.16. Spain
15. Competitive Landscape
 15.1. Market Share Analysis, 2025
15.2. Market Concentration Analysis, 2025
15.2.1. Concentration Ratio (CR)
15.2.2. Herfindahl Hirschman Index (HHI)
15.3. Recent Developments & Impact Analysis, 2025
15.4. Product Portfolio Analysis, 2025
15.5. Benchmarking Analysis, 2025
16. Company Profiles
 16.1. Amplitech Inc.
16.2. Analog Devices, Inc.
16.3. Astra Microwave Products Ltd.
16.4. Broadcom Inc.
16.5. Empower RF Systems
16.6. Infineon Technologies AG
16.7. Keysight Technologies
16.8. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings Inc.
16.9. Microchip Technology Inc.
16.10. Mini-Circuits
16.11. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation
16.12. Murata Manufacturing Co., Ltd.
16.13. Northrop Grumman Corporation
16.14. NXP Semiconductors N.V.
16.15. Qorvo, Inc.
16.16. RFHIC Corporation
16.17. Skyworks Solutions, Inc.
16.18. Sumitomo Electric Industries, Ltd.
16.19. Texas Instruments Incorporated
16.20. Toshiba Corporation
16.21. United Monolithic Semiconductors
16.22. VECTRAWAVE
16.23. WIN Semiconductors Corp.
16.24. Wolfspeed, Inc.
17. Key Experts
List of Figures [21]
List of Tables [249]
For more information about this report visit

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

CONTACT: CONTACT: ResearchAndMarkets.com Laura Wood,Senior Press Manager... For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470 For U.S./ CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630 For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

MENAFN28102026004107003653ID1111879545


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search