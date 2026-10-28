Rentmyrv Unveils RV Marketplace Preview Built Around Flat Monthly Owner Memberships

MENAFN - GetNews) Founded by RV owner Chris Young, RentMyRV invites owners, fleet operators, travelers, service providers, campgrounds, and sponsors to explore its marketplace preview and register early-access interest. The platform is being developed around owner memberships rather than percentage-based platform rental commissions. Live bookings are not available.

Orlando, Florida, USA - 28th October, 2026 - RentMyRV has introduced a public preview of its upcoming RV advertising marketplace and service-provider directory. The preview offers a first look at a platform being built to connect RV owners and rental businesses with travelers, while bringing RV services and advertising opportunities into the same ecosystem.

The planned owner model replaces percentage-based platform rental commissions with flat monthly memberships. Owners would pay for listing and advertising access rather than pay RentMyRV a percentage of each rental. Membership fees, payment processing, insurance, maintenance, and other applicable expenses remain separate. The model does not guarantee bookings or earnings.

RentMyRV was founded by Chris Young, an RV owner whose experience renting through existing peer-to-peer platforms shaped the company's direction.

“I know what it feels like to invest in an RV and then watch platform commissions reduce the revenue from each rental,” said Chris Young, founder of RentMyRV.“We are building RentMyRV to give owners another option: a predictable membership cost instead of a percentage-based platform rental commission. This preview is an invitation to explore that approach, share feedback, and help shape what comes next.”

The public preview demonstrates the intended marketplace experience, including RV browsing, owner tools, and a companion service-provider directory. It is a demonstration of a platform in development, not an operational rental booking service. Live rental bookings and rental payments are not available. Early-access registration does not reserve an RV or activate a paid listing or membership.

The company is welcoming interest from individual RV owners and fleet operators preparing for a future launch. Travelers can explore the preview and register for development and launch updates.

Beyond vehicle listings, the planned directory is intended to help owners and travelers discover mobile repair, maintenance, inspections, cleaning, storage, campgrounds, roadside assistance, and other RV-related businesses. Service providers, campground operators, and sponsors can express interest in future listings, advertising, and partnership opportunities.

“Our goal is to bring more of the RV community together,” Young said.“Owners need dependable services, travelers need useful information, and businesses need opportunities to be discovered. We want RentMyRV to support those connections as we build toward launch.”

Based in Orlando, Florida, RentMyRV is being developed with a nationwide focus. During the preview period, the company is gathering feedback from its intended audiences to help refine the platform and prioritize launch features. A public launch date has not been announced.

RV owners, fleet operators, travelers, service providers, campground partners, and sponsors are invited to visit RentMyRV to explore the marketplace preview and register their interest.

ABOUT RENTMYRV

RentMyRV is an RV advertising platform developing a peer-to-peer marketplace and service-provider directory. Founded by Chris Young and based in Orlando, Florida, the company is building a nationwide platform for RV owners, rental businesses, travelers, service providers, and sponsors. Its planned owner membership model replaces percentage-based platform rental commissions with flat monthly fees. The marketplace remains in development, and live rental bookings are not available.

RentMyRV