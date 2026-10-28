Prophet Security Named To The 202627 Fortune Cyber 60

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Lightspeed Venture Partners and Fortune named Prophet Security to the Fortune Cyber 60 for the second consecutive year.

PALO ALTO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 28, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Prophet Security, the agentic AI platform for security operations that autonomously investigates and responds to alerts, builds and tunes detections, and hunts for hidden or emerging threats, today announced it has been named to the 2026–27 Fortune Cyber 60. Presented by Lightspeed Venture Partners and Amazon Web Services (AWS) in partnership with Fortune, the list recognizes venture-backed cybersecurity companies that have not completed an IPO, acquisition, or other significant exit. This is Prophet Security's second year in a row on the list, following its inclusion in the 2025 early-stage cohort.

Now in its fourth year, the Cyber 60 spans companies working on AI security, identity and access, data protection, cloud security, and security operations, with 20 honorees in each of three stages. Lightspeed evaluated more than 300 startups for this year's list on annual recurring revenue, current- and prior-year growth, and business operations. It validated company-reported data against its own research and input from its CISO network, and Fortune reviewed and validated the final list.

According to Gartner®*, "to combat the escalating velocity of machine-speed attacks, security operations centers (SOCs) must immediately offload routine operational tasks to autonomous AI agents. Legacy triage models relying on human“alert watchers” can no longer parse signal from noise before an attack reaches completion."

“AI-enabled adversaries increased their operations by 89% last year, according to CrowdStrike, yet most SOCs still run on manual processes, whether in-house or outsourced to an MDR or MSSP,” said Kamal Shah, co-founder and CEO of Prophet Security.“That's taking a knife to a gun fight. You have to fight AI with AI. The Prophet AI Platform for Security Operations automated manual processes across security operations so security teams can focus on higher value work. This recognition reflects the value we are delivering for our customers every single day.”

The Cyber 60 listing follows Prophet Security's recognition as a Next Gen AI SOC by Cyber Defense Magazine (CDM); the launch of Prophet AI Detection Engineer; inclusion in Rising in Cyber 2026, selected by more than 150 CISOs and security leaders; and being named a Leader and Emerging Innovator in the QKS SPARK MatrixTM for AI SOC Automation (AI-SOC), Q4 2026.

The full 2026–27 Fortune Cyber 60 is available at fortune/ranking/cyber and lsvp/cyber60. The Lightspeed Cyber60 Survey is available at lsvp/cyber60.

*Gartner, A Proactive SOC Isn't Possible Without AI, Carlos De Sola Caraballo and Angel Berrios, September 28, 2026.

Gartner is a trademark of Gartner, Inc. and/or its affiliates.

About Prophet Security

Prophet Security's mission is to be a force multiplier for security teams by delivering a comprehensive agentic AI SOC platform that automates manual processes across security operations, from alert triage, investigation, and incident response to threat hunting and detection engineering. Prophet AI reduces mean time to investigate and respond, and perform threat hunts in minutes, while delivering a 10x increase in team productivity. The platform also reduces risk by finding and closing the gaps in detection coverage that let attackers operate undetected. Prophet Security's investors include Accel, Bain Capital Ventures, Amex Ventures, and Citi Ventures. Learn more at prophetsecurity.

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