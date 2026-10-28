The Opulence Interior Design Studio's Perspective On Sensory Design And Its Role In Creating Comfortable, Personalised And Truly Lived-In Spaces.
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida, Uttar Pradesh: The Opulence Interior Design Studio is sharing how, in today's homes, interiors are being designed not only for aesthetic beauty but also for evoking various senses.
With the art of sensory design, textures, lighting, colours, natural materials and layout blend to make
homes more inviting and comforting, therefore, feeling more at ease and more in line with one's way of life.
It always adds natural products such as linen, cotton, wood, stone, and handmade surfaces in the room so that the space gets some multi-tone effects. The natural lighting, secondary lighting, and soft furnishings can help the room look good and comfortable without sacrificing practicality. Everything is designed to find a line between comfort and modernism.
"Effective interior design is never just about looks – it's also about the lifestyle that you can have as a result of that design, and the ease with which it slips into your life. The personality and comfort of a home is built up by a thoughtful combination of colour schemes, layers of lighting, textural touches
and a seamless flow from one space to another," said Priyanka Sinha, Founder of The Opulence Interior Design Studio.
It is dedicated to a personalised approach to design that aims to create beautiful, happy places to look at and live in. Interior colours and textures of earth tones, terracotta, subdued greens, warm neutrals and tactile materiality reflect personal tastes but also evoke a calmness and a sense of place, and are a
way of life in modern-day homes.
About The Opulence Interior Design Studio
The Opulence Interior Design Studio, founded by Priyanka Sinha in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, offers
customised interior design solutions that balance functionality with aesthetics. The studio takes a considered approach to residential interiors, drawing on design research, contemporary trends, Indian
textiles, colours and materials to create spaces tailored to the needs, preferences and lifestyles of their occupants.
With the art of sensory design, textures, lighting, colours, natural materials and layout blend to make
homes more inviting and comforting, therefore, feeling more at ease and more in line with one's way of life.
It always adds natural products such as linen, cotton, wood, stone, and handmade surfaces in the room so that the space gets some multi-tone effects. The natural lighting, secondary lighting, and soft furnishings can help the room look good and comfortable without sacrificing practicality. Everything is designed to find a line between comfort and modernism.
"Effective interior design is never just about looks – it's also about the lifestyle that you can have as a result of that design, and the ease with which it slips into your life. The personality and comfort of a home is built up by a thoughtful combination of colour schemes, layers of lighting, textural touches
and a seamless flow from one space to another," said Priyanka Sinha, Founder of The Opulence Interior Design Studio.
It is dedicated to a personalised approach to design that aims to create beautiful, happy places to look at and live in. Interior colours and textures of earth tones, terracotta, subdued greens, warm neutrals and tactile materiality reflect personal tastes but also evoke a calmness and a sense of place, and are a
way of life in modern-day homes.
About The Opulence Interior Design Studio
The Opulence Interior Design Studio, founded by Priyanka Sinha in Noida, Uttar Pradesh, offers
customised interior design solutions that balance functionality with aesthetics. The studio takes a considered approach to residential interiors, drawing on design research, contemporary trends, Indian
textiles, colours and materials to create spaces tailored to the needs, preferences and lifestyles of their occupants.
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