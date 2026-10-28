Qatar University Invites MWC Doha Visitors To Experience Research In Action

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar University (QU), Official Education Partner of MWC Doha 2026, will welcome visitors from 8 to 10 November at the Doha Exhibition and Convention Center with a three-day programme of live technology demonstrations, startup pitches, expert talks, student presentations and industry dialogue.

The booth brings together QU researchers, entrepreneurs, students and partners in one place, giving visitors the chance to try new technologies, meet the people behind them and explore opportunities to work together.

At Booth B60, visitors will be able to interact with an AI-controlled robotic arm, remotely operate a rescue robot, see their own muscle activity displayed on screen and track a satellite in orbit. These live demonstrations will be accompanied by a showcase of technologies developed across QU's research community, with potential applications in healthcare, cybersecurity, intelligent systems and other priority sectors.

“As Qatar's national university, our role is to prepare people with the skills and knowledge to shape the country's future, and advance research that responds to its needs,” said Vice President for Research and Innovation at Qatar University, Prof. Aiman Erbad.

“As the Official Education Partner of MWC Doha, we are creating opportunities for our researchers and students to share their work and engage with the wider technology community. We want that exchange to lead to collaborations that support learning, address practical challenges and open new opportunities for research application.”