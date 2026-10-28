Haris Rauf Penalised For On-Field Conduct, England Face Over-Rate Fine After Lahore ODI

MENAFN - IANS) Dubai, Oct 28 (IANS) Pakistan fast bowler Haris Rauf has been fined 20 per cent of his match fee and handed a demerit point for an on-field conduct breach during the ODI against England in Lahore on Sunday, while the visitors have incurred a separate penalty for maintaining a slow over-rate.

The International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed that Rauf violated Article 2.2 of its Code of Conduct for Players and Player Support Personnel, which deals with conduct contrary to the spirit of the game.

The sanction includes an official reprimand, with his disciplinary tally rising to five demerit points following his third offence within a 24-month period.

The incident took place towards the end of Pakistan's innings, after the completion of the 46th over. Standing at the non-striker's end, Rauf appealed for a wide before becoming involved in an exchange with England all-rounder Will Jacks. The Pakistan pacer raised his bat during the confrontation and continued arguing despite a warning from umpire Sharfuddoula Ibne Shahid. He subsequently brushed past the umpire as he moved towards Jacks.

England, meanwhile, have been fined 15 per cent of their match fees after falling three overs behind the required rate, even after time allowances were considered.

The penalty was imposed under Article 2.22 of the ICC Code of Conduct, which stipulates a fine of five per cent of a player's match fee for every over a team falls short of the minimum over-rate requirement.

Both Rauf and England captain Harry Brook accepted the charges and the sanctions proposed by Jeff Crowe of the Emirates ICC Elite Panel of Match Referees. Their admissions meant that formal hearings were unnecessary.

The charges were brought by on-field umpires Rashid Riaz and Sharfuddoula, third umpire Wayne Knights and fourth umpire Nassir Hussain.

The disciplinary proceedings came after a closely contested encounter that ended in a dramatic victory for Pakistan. Chasing England's total, Pakistan edged home by one wicket, with Shadab Khan producing an unbeaten century to keep the hosts in contention during the closing stages.

Shadab then combined with Rauf in an unbeaten 89-run stand for the final wicket, taking Pakistan across the line with 17 balls to spare.

The result also secured Pakistan's place in the final of the ODI tri-series, where they are scheduled to meet Sri Lanka on October 31.