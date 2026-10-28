Sabitzer Sends Dortmund Into German Cup Last 16

MENAFN - IANS) Berlin, Oct 27 (IANS) Marcel Sabitzer scored a stoppage-time free kick as Borussia Dortmund edged Werder Bremen 3-2 in the German Cup second round, surviving a second-half comeback inspired by former Dortmund striker Niclas Fullkrug.

Dortmund appeared in control after racing into a two-goal lead inside 17 minutes, but Fullkrug struck twice in four minutes after coming off the bench to bring Bremen level before Sabitzer settled the contest deep into added time, reports Xinhua.

Serhou Guirassy opened the scoring in the sixth minute, finishing from close range after Julian Ryerson redirected Maximilian Beier's delivery into his path.

Carney Chukwuemeka doubled Dortmund's lead in the 17th minute, converting Jobe Bellingham's layoff with a first-time finish following a cross from Joey Veerman.

The hosts dominated the opening half, pressing Bremen high up the pitch and creating several chances to extend their advantage. Guirassy had another effort ruled out for offside, while Felix Nmecha also failed to capitalize on a promising opportunity.

Bremen struggled to create openings before halftime but improved after the break, with coach Daniel Thioune's decision to introduce Fullkrug proving decisive.

The former Dortmund forward pulled a goal back from the penalty spot in the 65th minute after Ryerson fouled Mick Schmetgens inside the area.

Fullkrug struck again four minutes later, dispossessing Waldemar Anton near halfway before beating an opponent and driving home the equalizer.

Mitchell Weiser then threatened to complete Bremen's comeback, but Dortmund regained control in the closing stages.

Amos Pieper blocked Daniel Svensson's effort in the 89th minute before Sabitzer curled a free kick into the top corner in stoppage time to send Dortmund into the third round.

"We must be relieved in the end. We are happy we managed to avoid extra time," Dortmund captain Nico Schlotterbeck said.

"We played a good first half but had some problems afterward. We became nervous after they pulled one back. It was a 50-50 game that we ended up winning."

Elsewhere, Augsburg beat Sonnenhof Grossaspach 4-2, while RB Leipzig edged Rot-Weiss Essen 2-1 and Bochum defeated Mainz 2-0.

Eintracht Frankfurt won 3-1 away to Hamburg, Cologne thrashed Union Berlin 5-0, Borussia Monchengladbach beat Karlsruhe 2-0 and Darmstadt defeated Elversberg 2-0.