Jan Suraaj Party Manager Devpalik Gupta Found Dead Near Ranchi Tracks

Investigation Launched into Devpalik Gupta's Death

Ranchi (Jharkhand) [India], October 28 (ANI): The Government Railway Police (GRP) in Ranchi on Wednesday said an investigation is underway and the body has been sent for post-mortem after Devpalik Gupta, the Digital Communications Manager of Prashant Kishor-led Jan Suraaj Party, was found dead in a forested area along railway tracks in Jharkhand. The GRP has registered a case of unnatural death (UD) and deployed forensic personnel to inspect the recovery site for technical evidence.

"A case of UD has been registered by the GRP Ranchi. Forensic examination of the spot has been conducted. Investigation is underway, and the body has been sent for the postmortem. Further comments can be made after the progress of the investigation," said the Ranchi GRP. Officials added that further details would be shared as the investigation progresses.

Details Regarding the Incident

Earlier on October 27, Gupta, a member of the Jan Suraaj Party team, was found dead beside a railway track in the Angara police station area of Ranchi, police said. Gupta was associated with the Jan Suraaj Party as a Digital Communications Manager and was an alumnus of the Indian Institute of Mass Communication (IIMC), Delhi. He went missing while travelling from Patna on the Jan Shatabdi Express. Further details regarding the circumstances in which he went missing and the events leading to his death were not immediately available. The body has been sent for postmortem examination to ascertain further details.

Prashant Kishor Comments on Bihar MLC Elections

Meanwhile, Kishor, who is currently busy with the MLC elections, said on October 21 that the upcoming Bihar MLC elections will not change the state government or opposition leadership, emphasising that in these elections people can rein in the existing system in Bihar with their votes. Kishor emphasised that the exercise will not alter the leadership status quo in the state, noting that the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) government remains firmly in place and Tejashwi Yadav will continue as the Leader of the Opposition.

"This is not an election to form a government. The government is the NDA's and will remain so. This is not an election to remove anyone from the government. Tejashwi Yadav is the Leader of the Opposition and will remain so, but this is an election where people can rein in the existing system in Bihar with their votes," Kishor told reporters. (ANI)

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