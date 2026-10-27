Rancho Corona Del Valle: A 333-Acre Piece Of California History Listed For $3.995 Million

Iconic Ranch an Hour from LA

The historic Lake Hughes ranch pairs wide-open views, vintage homes and a storied equestrian past about an hour from Los Angeles

LAKE HUGHES, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Rancho Corona Del Valle is one of the most beautiful properties in Lake Hughes, with 333 acres of rolling pastures, mature oak trees and sweeping views toward Tejon Ranch. Set between the Angeles National Forest and Tejon Ranch, the secluded property offers a rare sense of space and privacy within reach of Los Angeles.

Listed for $3,995,000, the ranch at 31008 Pine Canyon Road is represented by Jaisa Bishop, with Darlene Hutton as co-listing agent.

The property's history spans generations. The land was once owned by the family that held Westwood and the property where UCLA now stands. Later, Rancho Corona Del Valle became part of Classic Hollywood's film era before gaining recognition as a quarter horse racing farm. Its horses, including Top Rocket, went on to notable wins at Los Alamitos racetrack, and a yearly race still honors their legacy.

At the heart of the ranch is a four-bedroom hacienda of approximately 4,200 square feet, said to date to 1883. Batchelder tile, old wooden doors, a romantic courtyard and a veranda overlooking the pastures and valleys give the home a distinct sense of place. Four additional guest homes, ranging from approximately 900 to 1,800 square feet, and five cottage-style bungalows add to the property's collection of residences.

The ranch also features a 17-stall barn, a chicken aviary, a round pen and a vintage roping arena. A former furlong racetrack, ranch roads and trails, an orchard and a hilltop swimming reservoir offer space to explore and enjoy the landscape. The property includes wells and a 30,000-gallon water holding tank.

With its historic architecture, equestrian facilities and expansive natural setting, Rancho Corona Del Valle offers a distinctive opportunity to own a significant piece of Lake Hughes history.

Property details: 31008 Pine Canyon Road, Lake Hughes, CA 93532 | 333 acres across multiple APNs | Approximately 11,100 square feet | 12 bedrooms | 10 bathrooms | Listed at $3,995,000 | MLS #26672209

Square footage includes five cottages and five homes.

Listing Agent: Jaisa Bishop | Cell 858.382.6428

Co-Listing Agent: Darlene Hutton | Cell 310.428.4861

Rodeo Realty Marketing Team

Rodeo Realty Inc.

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Rancho Corona Del Valle: A 333-Acre Piece of California History Listed for $3.995 Million News Provided By Rodeo Realty Inc. October 27, 2026, 21:30 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Real Estate & Property Management



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