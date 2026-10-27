Trump Says He Will Ban Term Artificial Intelligence
"When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.Recommended For You
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"In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term,“AI/Artificial Intelligence,” in all relevant documents and everything else due to its inaccuracy."ALSO READ
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