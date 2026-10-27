Trump Says He Will Ban Term Artificial Intelligence

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) US President Donald Trump said he would ban the term 'artificial intelligence' in documents and everything else, as he questioned why the Wall Street Journal was not using his preferred term, 'super intelligence'.

"When will The Wall Street Journal start calling Artificial Intelligence (AI), a very bad and inaccurate name, SI (Super Intelligence), the name which virtually everyone else is using, or soon will be," Trump said in a post on Truth Social.

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"In short order, we will be officially BANNING the term,“AI/Artificial Intelligence,” in all relevant documents and everything else due to its inaccuracy."

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