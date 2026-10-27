Suriya's 'Scene' Glimpse Out: Actor Plays Jolly Cop In Jithu Madhavan's Action-Comedy

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Actor Suriya plays a police officer with a different approach to investigations in his upcoming film Scene. The makers have released a new glimpse of the film, introducing Suriya as Deputy Superintendent of Police Inbaraj, a cheerful and intelligent officer who uses his own methods while investigating a case.

The one-minute-and-four-second glimpse is set during the Covid-19 outbreak. Despite dealing with a serious case, Inbaraj is seen cracking jokes and maintaining his cheerful nature while carrying out the investigation. The glimpse offers a look at Suriya's character and his way of handling a case.

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The video is backed by an energetic score by Sushin Shyam and ends with a voice-over by Naslen, who plays Eeswaran in the film. His character says,“It isn't over yet.” The track featured in the glimpse is titled Respectaa, sung by Arivu, with lyrics penned by Vaasi.

Directed by Jithu Madhavan, who previously made Aavesham, the film also stars Nazriya Nazim, Anandraj, Lal and Raj Priyan.

Scene is written and directed by Jithu Madhavan and produced by Jyotika and Suriya under the banner of Zhagaram Studios. The film is scheduled to release in theatres on November 6, 2026, coinciding with Diwali.

Suriya was last seen in the romantic drama Vishwanath & Sons, helmed by Venky Atluri and featuring Mamitha Baiju alongside him. The film revolves around Sanjay Vishwanath, a successful industrialist who embraces fatherhood through surrogacy and eventually forms a close connection with Maddy, a medical student.

The film starred Radikaa Sarathkumar, Raveena Tandon, Sunil Reddy, Harika, Nassar and Rajiv Menon.

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