MENAFN - Costa Rica News) The post Make Your Money Work for You: Simple Habits to Save and Grow Your Wealth appeared first on The Costa Rica News.

Saving is much more than simply setting money aside: it is an essential tool for building peace of mind, reaching personal goals, and preparing for the future. From setting aside small amounts each month to selecting options that generate yields, every financial decision can contribute to the economic well-being of individuals and their families.

In frame of World Savings Day, Coopenae | Wink highlights the importance of strengthening a savings culture based on planning, consistency, and financial literacy, allowing more people to maximize their resources. Costa Ricans strongly recognize the value of this habit.

According to the study The Costa Rican Household Financial Ecosystem, conducted by the Financial Consumer Office (OCF) between June and July 2026 through a survey of 1,200 adults nationwide, more than 90% consider saving for the future important, and 50% of households manage to save every month.

The results also reveal that among those who save, the most common practice is setting aside between 5% and 10% of monthly income. Furthermore, preparing for retirement represents a primary motivation, cited by 29% of savers, followed closely by building an emergency fund at 28%.

These figures reflect a strong national interest in building a more stable financial future while highlighting opportunities to reinforce this habit through planning tools, financial education, and tailored options for different stages of life. The study also indicates that 71% of people believe they could save more with higher incomes, while 51% identify unexpected expenses as a major hurdle to maintaining their plans, and 47% acknowledge that debts limit their savings capacity. These results underscore the need for realistic strategies adapted to each household's economic reality.

For Cindy Rivera, Financial Inclusion Manager at Coopenae | Wink, saving should be understood as a practice built progressively through achievable goals and conscious decisions about money management.

Saving Also Means Making Your Money Earn Yields

A core takeaway from financial educatio is understanding that saving is not merely reserving funds, but also exploring options that allow money to grow over time.

When money remains idle for extended periods without generating interest, it loses purchasing power due to inflation. Therefore, knowing the available savings and investment alternatives helps protect its value and generate returns.

For example, a person who keeps ₡100,000 in cash for a year will retain that same nominal amount at the end of the period. However, if consumer prices rise, their actual purchasing power decreases. Conversely, choosing an option that earns interest provides the opportunity to generate yields that help offset the impact of inflation, depending on the terms and performance achieved.

To simplify this process, financial specialists at Coopenae | Wink share six practical recommendations to incorporate into daily life:

Saving ₡1,000 daily accumulates to ₡30,000 in 30 days. The key is starting with an amount that fits your current budget.Set aside a fixed amount as soon as you receive your salary, and automate savings where possible to maintain consistency.Review daily expenses and determine which non-essentials can be reduced to redirect those funds toward your financial goals.Reserve money for unforeseen events and keep it in an easily accessible, liquid account.Compare certificate deposits (certificados de depósito a plazo) and programmed savings accounts, taking into account interest rates, risk levels, and liquidity needs.Periodically evaluate how much you have accumulated, adjust your targets, and consider allocating a portion of extraordinary income (such as bonuses) to solidify this habit.

“Saving does not mean refraining from living today; it means preparing to live with greater tranquility tomorrow. You don't need to start with a large sum-the important thing is having a goal, building the habit, seeking information, and selecting choices that allow our money to grow responsibly,” noted Cindy Rivera, Financial Inclusion Manager at Coopenae | Wink.

Financial literacy plays a pivotal role in turning savings intentions into sustainable habits. Understanding concepts such as interest, inflation, terms, and returns enables individuals to evaluate alternatives and construct strategies aligned with their life goals.

In this spirit, the cooperative offers accessible financial solutions and free educational programs, such as the Coopenae Virtual Campus, workshops, and financial clinics providing guidance on budgeting, debt management, and financial planning. Meanwhile, Wink complements this support with digital tools that simplify daily money management and make banking frictionless.

On World Savings Day, Coopenae | Wink reaffirm their commitment to advancing financial education and guiding individuals toward sustainable habits, clear goals, and informed financial choices. Beyond the exact amount saved, the true value lies in making saving a conscious, regular practice-because every small step helps build peace of mind and a stronger financial future.

The post Make Your Money Work for You: Simple Habits to Save and Grow Your Wealth appeared first on The Costa Rica News.