Shillong Peak Ropeway Has All Clearances, Will Not Impact Water Sources: Meghalaya Govt

MENAFN - IANS) Shillong, Oct 27 (IANS) The Meghalaya Tourism Department has defended the proposed Shillong Peak Ropeway Project, asserting that it has secured all requisite statutory clearances and will neither affect water sources nor cause damage to the surrounding tree canopy, officials said on Tuesday.

In a clarification issued amid concerns raised by local stakeholders, the department said the project site is located 3.15 km from Lum Shyllong, adding that the ropeway cables and passenger cabins would operate above the tree canopy.

The department also highlighted the project's potential to ease traffic congestion around Shillong Peak by reducing the number of vehicles travelling to the popular tourist destination, thereby helping lower vehicular emissions.

The clarification follows a briefing held on October 22, attended by members of the Joint Action Committee (JAC) and other stakeholders.

The department thanked the participants for their engagement and said officials had made a detailed presentation explaining various aspects of the proposed project.

According to the department, multiple consultations and public meetings have been conducted with local communities and other stakeholders during the project's planning process.

It said the concerns and suggestions raised during these interactions were examined and addressed through an Environmental and Social Management Plan (ESMP). The plan was subsequently reviewed by independent experts and approved by the New Development Bank, the department stated.

Emphasising the anticipated benefits, the department said the ropeway would offer an alternative mode of transport for visitors to Shillong Peak, potentially reducing dependence on road-based vehicles and helping manage tourist traffic more efficiently.

The project is also expected to generate employment opportunities for residents and strengthen Meghalaya's tourism sector by improving access to one of the region's prominent attractions.

The department maintained that the initiative was being pursued with due consideration for environmental and social concerns, while reiterating its commitment to engaging with affected communities and other interested parties.

It said officials remained available to provide further explanations and additional information sought by stakeholders.

The department also appealed to local communities and other stakeholders to extend their support and cooperation for the successful implementation of the ropeway project, as discussions over its environmental implications and potential benefits continue.