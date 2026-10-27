Medical Tourism Market In India: USD 24.26 Bn By 2032 As Affordable Advanced Healthcare Attracts International Patients, Says Mordor Intelligence

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The India medical tourism market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 11.86% during 2027–2032, supported by competitive treatment costs, expanding hospital infrastructure, and increasing access to specialized medical procedures. South India leads the market, while East and Northeast India are expected to register the fastest growth.

Hyderabad, India, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The India medical tourism market size was valued at USD 12.32 billion in 2026 and is projected to increase from USD 13.85 billion in 2027 to USD 24.26 billion by 2032, registering a CAGR of 11.86% during the forecast period (2027–2032), according to the latest report by Mordor Intelligence. Market growth is supported by international demand for cost-effective medical treatments, expanding access to specialized hospitals, and improvements in healthcare infrastructure. Government initiatives promoting medical value travel, streamlined medical visa facilities, and increasing adoption of advanced surgical technologies are further strengthening India's position as a destination for international patients.

The India medical tourism market is evolving as healthcare providers expand services for overseas patients seeking specialized treatments at competitive prices. International patients travel to India for cardiovascular procedures, orthopedic surgeries, oncology care, organ transplantation, fertility treatments, and other specialized interventions. The availability of experienced medical professionals, established multispecialty hospital networks, and comprehensive treatment facilities supports India's appeal among patients seeking alternatives to treatment in their home countries.

India Medical Tourism Market Share by Region

South India accounted for 33.18% of the India medical tourism market in 2026, making it the largest regional market. The region benefits from established multispecialty hospitals, experienced medical professionals, and strong capabilities in cardiovascular care, transplantation, oncology, and other complex procedures. Cities such as Chennai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, and Kochi attract international patients through specialized treatment programs and established hospital networks.

East and Northeast India are expected to register the fastest regional growth, with a projected CAGR of 13.7% during 2027–2032. Improving healthcare infrastructure, expanding specialty services, and established treatment links with neighboring countries are creating opportunities for hospitals in Kolkata and other regional centers. Investments in advanced medical facilities and increasing awareness of available treatments are expected to support further growth.

“India's medical tourism market is benefiting from competitive treatment costs, expanding hospital capabilities, and growing international demand for specialized healthcare services. Continued investment in advanced medical technologies and coordinated patient services is creating opportunities for healthcare providers to strengthen India's position as a global medical value travel destination,” says Soumya Goud, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence.



India Medical Tourism Market Trends & Forecast

Competitive Treatment Costs Expand International Patient Demand

India's cost advantage remains a key factor influencing international treatment decisions. Patients seeking complex surgical procedures may find lower treatment costs in India than in several high-income countries, even after accounting for travel and accommodation expenses. This advantage is particularly relevant for cardiovascular surgery, orthopedic procedures, and other specialized treatments. Hospitals that combine competitive pricing with qualified medical professionals, transparent treatment packages, and appropriate follow-up arrangements are positioned to attract international patients.

Government Initiatives Improve Access to Medical Travel

Government initiatives promoting medical value travel are helping position India as an international healthcare destination. The Heal in India initiative and e-Medical Visa facilities for eligible foreign nationals are intended to support access to treatment and simplify aspects of the travel process. The availability of medical attendant visas also helps patients arrange travel with caregivers when required. Continued improvements in visa procedures, international patient coordination, and healthcare information access could strengthen India's appeal to overseas patients.

Oncology and Specialized Treatment Services Create Growth Opportunities

Demand for specialized treatments is creating opportunities for hospitals to expand their international patient services. Cardiovascular surgery represented the largest treatment segment, accounting for 22.22% of the market in 2026, while oncology treatment is projected to grow at a CAGR of 15.8% during 2027–2032. Investments in advanced cancer treatment technologies, specialist teams, and coordinated treatment programs are supporting the development of oncology services for international patients. Growth in other specialized areas, including transplantation, fertility, and orthopedic care, is also contributing to market diversification.

India Medical Tourism Market Segmentation Overview

The India medical tourism market is segmented by treatment type, service provider, patient age group, patient gender, and Indian region.

By Treatment Type

Dental Treatment



Cosmetic and Aesthetic Treatment

Cardiovascular Surgery

Orthopedic and Spine Treatment

Neurology and Neurosurgery

Oncology Treatment

Organ Transplantation

Fertility Treatment

Bariatric Treatment

Other Treatment Types

By Service Provider

Public Healthcare Providers

Private Multispecialty Corporate Hospitals

Specialty Hospitals and Clinics

Medical Tourism Facilitators

By Patient Age Group

0–18 Years

19–35 Years

36–45 Years

46–65 Years

66 Years and Older



By Patient Gender

Male

Female

By Indian Region

North India

South India

East and Northeast India

West India

The market's segmentation reflects the diversity of treatments sought by international patients and the expanding role of healthcare providers and facilitators. Cardiovascular surgery accounted for the largest treatment share in 2026, while oncology is expected to record faster growth. Private multispecialty corporate hospitals held 66.11% of the market, reflecting their established role in delivering complex treatments and coordinating international patient care. Patients aged 46–65 years represented the largest age group, while the 66-and-older segment is expected to expand rapidly. Male patients accounted for the largest gender share, although female patient demand is forecast to grow faster during the forecast period.

For a full breakdown of market dynamics, segmentation insights, regional analysis, and competitive landscape, access the details of the Mordor Intelligence report:

India Medical Tourism Market Competitive Outlook

The India medical tourism market includes multispecialty hospital groups, specialty healthcare providers, and medical tourism facilitation platforms that connect international patients with treatment services. Competition is shaped by treatment costs, clinical expertise, hospital infrastructure, patient experience, international referral networks, and the availability of advanced medical technologies.

As the market expands, providers that combine reliable clinical services, transparent treatment information, and coordinated patient support are positioned to strengthen their competitive presence. Continued investment in hospital accreditation, specialized treatment capabilities, and international patient engagement is expected to shape the industry's development through 2032.

India Medical Tourism Industry Leaders

Apollo Hospitals

Fortis Healthcare

Max Healthcare



Narayana Health Manipal Hospitals

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