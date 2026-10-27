Census Estimates Show Nearly Half Of Pulaski County's Owner-Occupied Homes Were Built Before 1980

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) A new Paranova data brief compares housing age across Central Arkansas and offers a free worksheet for checking repair costs before a sale.

LITTLE ROCK, AR, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- LITTLE ROCK, Ark. - A new Paranova Property Buyers data brief finds that an estimated 49.7% of Pulaski County's owner-occupied housing units were built before 1980, compared with 37.5% statewide.

The figures come from the U.S. Census Bureau's 2020–2024 American Community Survey, Detailed Table B25036, which reports occupied housing units by tenure and year built. The Pulaski County estimate represents 48,876 of 98,266 owner-occupied housing units.

The new Central Arkansas comparison also shows:

. 53.1% in Jefferson County;

. 41.4% in Garland County;

. 23.2% in Saline County;

. 20.6% in Lonoke County; and

. 17.4% in Faulkner County.

These estimates describe the age of the owner-occupied housing stock, not the condition of an individual property. They do not show that an older house needs major repairs or that a newer house is problem-free.

“An older house can be well maintained, and a newer house can still need major work,” said Andrew Yu, founder of Paranova Property Buyers.“The useful question is what this house actually needs and whether a repair is worth the cash, delay, and risk before the sale.”

Paranova published the free Central Arkansas housing-age data brief so homeowners can review the county estimates, the calculation method, margins of error, and the limits of year-built data in one place.

The page also includes a printable repair-evidence worksheet. Owners can use it to record up to three possible projects, what has actually been observed, which professional opinion is still needed, two written estimates when practical, applicable license questions, expected work time, likely sale delay, and evidence that the work may improve buyer access or sale proceeds.

The worksheet does not provide generic repair prices or tell an owner which selling path to choose. Instead, it helps keep the repair cost, time, risk, and expected benefit together before the owner decides whether to repair, list as-is, or compare a direct as-is offer.

The Arkansas Attorney General advises homeowners to get more than one estimate, check references, avoid pressure, and put the work, cost, schedule, and payment terms in writing. The Arkansas Contractors Licensing Board also provides current licensing information and a contractor search for owners who need to confirm whether a license applies to a particular project.

Owners who need a broader decision guide can also read Paranova's article on when to sell, what to ask, and whether to fix an Arkansas house first.

The data brief and worksheet provide general education. They do not replace an inspection, contractor, appraisal, legal advice, tax advice, insurance advice, or property-specific guidance from a qualified professional.

About Paranova Property Buyers

Paranova Property Buyers is a Little Rock real estate solutions company that purchases houses directly in Central Arkansas. Paranova works with owners of inherited, vacant, damaged, rental, and other difficult properties who want to compare a direct as-is sale with their other options.

Andrew Yu

Paranova Property Buyers

+1 501-314-8710

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Census Estimates Show Nearly Half of Pulaski County's Owner-Occupied Homes Were Built Before 1980 News Provided By Paranova Property Buyers October 27, 2026, 13:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Building & Construction Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Real Estate & Property Management



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