GPSSA Renews ISO Certifications For Occupational Health And Safety And Environmental Management

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026 The General Pension and Social SecurityAuthority (GPSSA) has renewed its ISO 45001 Occupational Health and SafetyManagement and ISO 14001 Environmental Management certifications, reinforcingits commitment to international standards, institutional efficiency and sustainability. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.

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The renewed certifications demonstrate the effectiveness of GPSSA's systems inmanaging workplace health and safety risks, promoting environmental responsibility andsupporting continuous performance improvement.

Sharifa Al Blooshi, Director of Strategy and Future at GPSSA, said:“The renewedcertifications reflect our commitment to clear standards that strengthen workplacesafety, institutional efficiency and organisational readiness. Employees are central tothis effort through their adherence to procedures, identification of improvementopportunities and responsible use of resources.”

GPSSA continues to strengthen its institutional systems in line with governmentaspirations, fostering a culture of excellence and sustainability and a workplace built onsafety, efficiency, shared responsibility and continuous improvement.

About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and administrativelyindependent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 to administer andimplement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates.

The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals, pensionersand their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension ecosystem toguarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of transparency, efficiency,excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to providing innovative insuranceservices aligned with global best practices in retirement planning.