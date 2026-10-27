GPSSA Renews ISO Certifications For Occupational Health And Safety And Environmental Management
(MENAFN- Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi, UAE – October 2026 The General Pension and Social Security
Authority (GPSSA) has renewed its ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety
Management and ISO 14001 Environmental Management certifications, reinforcing
its commitment to international standards, institutional efficiency and sustainability. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
managing workplace health and safety risks, promoting environmental responsibility and
supporting continuous performance improvement. Sharifa Al Blooshi, Director of Strategy and Future at GPSSA, said:“The renewed
certifications reflect our commitment to clear standards that strengthen workplace
safety, institutional efficiency and organisational readiness. Employees are central to
this effort through their adherence to procedures, identification of improvement
opportunities and responsible use of resources.” GPSSA continues to strengthen its institutional systems in line with government
aspirations, fostering a culture of excellence and sustainability and a workplace built on
safety, efficiency, shared responsibility and continuous improvement. About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and administratively
independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 to administer and
implement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates. The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals, pensioners
and their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension ecosystem to
guarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of transparency, efficiency,
excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to providing innovative insurance
services aligned with global best practices in retirement planning.
Authority (GPSSA) has renewed its ISO 45001 Occupational Health and Safety
Management and ISO 14001 Environmental Management certifications, reinforcing
its commitment to international standards, institutional efficiency and sustainability. Borderless Finance. AI-Native.
Your digital companion for smarter everyday choices. Built for how you live, earn, and grow. Move money at your pace with AI-powered finance, all in one tap.Join the waiting list. Earn The renewed certifications demonstrate the effectiveness of GPSSA's systems in
managing workplace health and safety risks, promoting environmental responsibility and
supporting continuous performance improvement. Sharifa Al Blooshi, Director of Strategy and Future at GPSSA, said:“The renewed
certifications reflect our commitment to clear standards that strengthen workplace
safety, institutional efficiency and organisational readiness. Employees are central to
this effort through their adherence to procedures, identification of improvement
opportunities and responsible use of resources.” GPSSA continues to strengthen its institutional systems in line with government
aspirations, fostering a culture of excellence and sustainability and a workplace built on
safety, efficiency, shared responsibility and continuous improvement. About the General Pension and Social Security Authority GPSSA:
The General Pension and Social Security Authority (GPSSA) is a financially and administratively
independent federal authority established under Federal Law No. (6) of 1999 to administer and
implement pension and social security systems in the United Arab Emirates. The Authority delivers comprehensive insurance protection for insured individuals, pensioners
and their beneficiaries, ensuring the long-term sustainability of the pension ecosystem to
guarantee social and financial stability. Driven by its core values of transparency, efficiency,
excellence and customer happiness, the GPSSA is committed to providing innovative insurance
services aligned with global best practices in retirement planning.
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