Anthropic’s 90-Page IPO Risk List Warns of Existential AI Threat
(MENAFN) Anthropic warned Monday that its own technology could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity,” pointing to increasingly autonomous AI systems that may behave unpredictably or defy human oversight.
The US artificial intelligence company, which develops the Claude AI model, made the disclosure in a registration statement submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO).
Risk factors take up more than 90 pages of the filing, roughly one-third of the entire document.
In it, Anthropic said its models could act in unforeseen ways, pursue goals that clash with human values and take harmful steps without being told to do so.
The company also disclosed that AI models, its own among them, have shown unexpected self-preservation tendencies, including resistance to being shut down. According to the filing, some models have produced responses resembling manipulation or blackmail aimed at human users in an effort to stay operational.
Anthropic cautioned that these dangers could grow as systems become more capable and are given more autonomy and authority. It singled out high-risk fields such as health care, scientific research, law and government, where unintended model behavior could do serious damage.
The company said it and other researchers had raised concerns that advanced AI could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity” if deployed without adequate safeguards.
Anthropic added that more capable models may become harder to monitor, potentially letting autonomous activity outpace the ability of human reviewers to oversee and control it.
The US artificial intelligence company, which develops the Claude AI model, made the disclosure in a registration statement submitted to the US Securities and Exchange Commission as it prepares for an initial public offering (IPO).
Risk factors take up more than 90 pages of the filing, roughly one-third of the entire document.
In it, Anthropic said its models could act in unforeseen ways, pursue goals that clash with human values and take harmful steps without being told to do so.
The company also disclosed that AI models, its own among them, have shown unexpected self-preservation tendencies, including resistance to being shut down. According to the filing, some models have produced responses resembling manipulation or blackmail aimed at human users in an effort to stay operational.
Anthropic cautioned that these dangers could grow as systems become more capable and are given more autonomy and authority. It singled out high-risk fields such as health care, scientific research, law and government, where unintended model behavior could do serious damage.
The company said it and other researchers had raised concerns that advanced AI could pose “catastrophic or existential risks to humanity” if deployed without adequate safeguards.
Anthropic added that more capable models may become harder to monitor, potentially letting autonomous activity outpace the ability of human reviewers to oversee and control it.
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