GoHighLevel 30-Day Free Trial Now Available Through MARKINBLOG

Eligible new users can access an extended 30-day trial of GoHighLevel's Starter and Unlimited plans, adding 16 days to the standard trial period.

LITHUANIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- MARKINBLOG, an online publication covering marketing software and business growth, announced that eligible new users can access a GoHighLevel 30-day free trial through its HighLevel partner offer. The promotion provides 16 additional days compared with HighLevel's standard 14-day trial and applies to the Starter and Unlimited subscription plans.Offer details, eligibility requirements and registration instructions are available at:The extended trial allows new users to evaluate HighLevel's customer relationship management (CRM), sales funnel and marketing automation tools before committing to a paid subscription. Starter costs $97 per month after the trial, while Unlimited costs $297 per month. A valid payment card is required, and usage-based service charges may apply during the trial period.Who Can Get the GoHighLevel 30-Day Free Trial?The GoHighLevel 30-day free trial offered through MARKINBLOG is available to eligible new HighLevel customers who register using its qualifying partner link. The promotion covers Starter and Unlimited plans but does not apply to existing or former HighLevel customers or the Agency Pro plan.HighLevel's standard free trial lasts 14 days, while the extended GoHighLevel 30-day free trial provides 16 additional days before recurring subscription billing begins. The longer trial changes the evaluation period, but not the features included in the selected Starter or Unlimited plan.Users must register through the qualifying partner link to receive the extended trial. Signing up directly through HighLevel's standard homepage does not activate the MARKINBLOG offer.How to Claim the Extended TrialMARKINBLOG provides a dedicated registration process through which eligible users can obtain access instructions and the promotional HighLevel signup link.To claim the offer:Visit and submit an email address to access the registration instructions.Follow the provided partner registration link and select either the Starter or Unlimited plan.Confirm that the registration screen displays the 30-day free trial, review the billing terms and complete account registration using a valid payment card.Users must complete their registration with HighLevel to begin the 30-day evaluation period.What Is Included During the Trial?The extended trial gives eligible users 30 days to evaluate the features available under their selected HighLevel subscription plan.HighLevel combines CRM, sales funnels, website creation, appointment scheduling and workflow automation within a single platform. Its tools also support email and SMS marketing, reputation management, online courses and communities.The Starter plan supports up to three sub-accounts, allowing agencies and businesses to manage separate client or business workspaces. The Unlimited plan supports unlimited sub-accounts, making it suitable for agencies that need to manage a larger number of client accounts.During the 30-day trial, users can build landing pages, organise leads, configure appointment calendars and test automated follow-up workflows before deciding whether to continue with a paid subscription.“A useful software trial should give people time to build something they would actually use,” said Marius Kiniulis, founder of MARKINBLOG.“The extra days give our readers more room to test a real workflow and decide whether HighLevel earns a place in their business.”Billing and Cancellation After the Free TrialThe GoHighLevel 30-day free trial does not charge the recurring Starter or Unlimited subscription fee during the promotional period. However, usage-based services such as SMS, phone calls, email delivery and certain AI or premium features may generate separate charges.A payment card is required to register. Unless the subscription is cancelled before the trial expires, HighLevel automatically begins charging the selected plan's monthly subscription fee after the 30-day period.Users who decide to continue can retain their account configuration and workflows under their selected plan.To avoid the recurring subscription charge, users must cancel before the trial expires. Cancellation can be initiated through the Billing section of the HighLevel agency account settings, following the required confirmation steps.Eligible new users can access the extended trial and review the registration requirements through MARKINBLOG:About MARKINBLOGMARKINBLOG is an online publication focused on sales funnels, marketing software and online business growth. Founded in 2016 by Marius Kiniulis, who is based in Lithuania, it publishes software reviews, tutorials and practical guides for entrepreneurs, marketers and agency owners. Its content draws on tools and strategies Kiniulis has used, tested, researched or implemented in his business.For more information, visit:

Marius Kiniulis

Marius Kiniulis

+370 654 79016

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GoHighLevel 30-Day Free Trial Now Available Through MARKINBLOG News Provided By Marius Kiniulis October 27, 2026, 10:59 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology



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