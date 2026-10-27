3Cat Is Now Available On Titan OS

The partnership delivers 3Cat's extensive library of free, high-quality Catalan entertainment to Titan OS-powered Philips, JVC and Sharp smart TVs.

BARCELONA, SPAIN, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Titan Operating System S.L. (Titan OS ), the Barcelona-based technology, entertainment, and advertising company, has announced the launch of 3Cat, the digital streaming service from the Catalan public broadcaster, on Philips, JVC and Sharp smart TVs powered by Titan OS. Titan OS users in Europe and Latin America now have access to 3Cat at the apps page, opening up a comprehensive lineup of Catalan-language entertainment, culture, and live content. This launch reflects Titan OS's commitment to bringing local content that can be also reached on a global scale.

3Cat offers a rich, diverse library, featuring exclusive digital premieres, original flagship shows, popular classic series, in-depth documentaries, news, and podcasts. In addition to an extensive on-demand catalog, the app provides full access to live TV and radio streams from the broadcaster, as well as on-demand catch-up viewing for past linear programming. The service also includes a dedicated section tailored specifically for children's content. By registering for a free 3Cat account, users can unlock enhanced viewing features, including personalized recommendations.

Audiences worldwide can watch 3Cat's most anticipated releases on Titan OS-powered devices, including Gènesi, the drama series inspired by El Bulli's story. Some of the timeless Catalan productions, such as Merlí or El cor de la ciutat can also be enjoyed on demand around the world.

“Adding 3Cat to Titan Os powered smart TVs seemed a natural step for a company born in Barcelona”. adds Rick Fens, SVP of Business Development at Titan OS. "With this partnership we are making it easier for the audience to discover and access Catalan-language content, including live and on-demand, from a significant range of countries.”

This addition reinforces Titan OS's strategy of building an inclusive, open Connected TV (CTV) ecosystem that connects top-tier global platforms alongside key regional media brands, enhancing viewer engagement while optimizing content discovery for the audiences.



About Titan OS

Titan OS S.L. is a technology company headquartered in Barcelona, with branches in Amsterdam and Taipei. The company specialises in developing software and solutions to unleash the full potential of Connected TV. We are re-thinking TV to change the way people discover content and how brands connect with audiences, making content discovery easier. Our aim is to foster collaborations across the entire TV ecosystem to grow business together with TV manufacturers, retailers, media companies, content creators, publishers, and brands. Our independent operating system powers smart TV devices from world-class manufacturers across Europe and Latin America, offering millions of viewers a personalized experience from the moment they switch on their TVs. With tailored recommendations, we seamlessly integrate all the content on the homepage, from streaming subscription services, free and paid movies, series and TV shows to linear channels.

About 3Cat

3Cat is Catalonia's public media audiovisual platform, offering exclusive content across all genres and new formats, as well as the best content from its channels, including TV3, Catalunya Ràdio, and Super3. It is the third most popular platform among Catalans and, in the three years since its launch, has averaged one million unique devices per week, over 700 million streams, and more than 410,000 hours of content in Catalan.



Mercedes San José

Titan Operating System SL

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3Cat is now available on Titan OS News Provided By Titan Operating System SL October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Manufacturing, Media, Advertising & PR, Technology, Telecommunications



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