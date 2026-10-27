New Book 'From Lab To Launch' Gives Scientists A Road Map For Turning Research Into Real-World Innovation

“From Lab to Launch: A Step-by-Step Guide to Bringing Discovery and Innovation to Market,” by Davis Farmer, is now available from Advantage Books.

Advantage Books, publisher of“From Lab to Launch: A Step-by-Step Guide to Bringing Discovery and Innovation to Market,” by Davis Farmer.

Davis Farmer, biotechnology executive, advisor and author of“From Lab to Launch: A Step-by-Step Guide to Bringing Discovery and Innovation to Market.”

Davis Farmer's“From Lab to Launch” guides scientists through the complex journey of turning academic discoveries into market-ready innovations.

- Davis FarmerCHARLESTON, SC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Biotechnology executive, advisor and company builder Davis Farmer draws on more than three decades of experience commercializing life sciences innovations in his new book,“From Lab to Launch: A Step-by-Step Guide to Bringing Discovery and Innovation to Market.” Published by Advantage Books and distributed by Simon & Schuster, the book is now available at major and independent book retailers nationwide.Academic research produces discoveries with the potential to transform medicine, diagnostics and other fields, but making a scientific breakthrough is only the beginning. Moving an invention from the laboratory into the marketplace requires researchers to navigate intellectual property, technology transfer, valuation, licensing, financing, regulatory considerations, company formation and a business culture that can be very different from academia.“From Lab to Launch” gives scientists and inventors a practical guide to that transition.Farmer wrote the book primarily for academic scientists considering whether to license an invention or build a company around it. It is also designed for technology transfer professionals, investors, advisers and others who work with scientific founders. Rather than offering a formula for guaranteed success, Farmer describes the book as a road map for understanding the decisions, risks and relationships involved in moving academic science toward the market.“Nothing has any value unless it is brought to the market,” Farmer writes. That principle runs throughout the book as he encourages inventors to think beyond the discovery itself and consider how their work can reach the people who ultimately need it.“From Lab to Launch” follows the commercialization journey from the initial invention disclosure through intellectual property protection, valuation and technology transfer. Farmer then takes readers into business planning, pitching, licensing, private equity, company formation, governance, team building and potential exit strategies. Importantly, he also addresses the impact commercialization can have on the inventor. The transition from bench scientist to entrepreneur represents a major career change, and inventors can find their roles shifting quickly as a company takes shape. Farmer encourages scientists to consider where they can contribute most effectively - whether as founding CEO, chief scientific officer or an adviser while continuing their work in the lab.“From Lab to Launch” follows the commercialization journey from the initial invention disclosure through intellectual property protection, valuation and technology transfer. Farmer then takes readers into business planning, pitching, licensing, private equity, company formation, governance, team building and potential exit strategies. The book also addresses questions scientists may overlook, including whether becoming an entrepreneur is the right personal choice and what role an inventor should play as a venture develops.Throughout the book, Farmer uses stories from his own career to illustrate the realities behind commercialization. He recounts negotiations with universities and pharmaceutical companies, lessons from companies that succeeded and failed, international deals and moments when promising technologies ran into unexpected scientific, commercial or organizational obstacles. His experience spans the U.S., Europe and Asia and includes work on both sides of technology transfer and licensing transactions.One of Farmer's central messages is that scientific expertise alone does not prepare an inventor to build a successful company. The skills required to conduct groundbreaking research can be very different from those needed to attract investors, negotiate agreements, build teams and manage an organization. Understanding that distinction, Farmer argues, can help inventors make more informed decisions about where they can contribute most effectively.The book also emphasizes the importance of data, timing and intellectual property. Farmer explains why compelling science must be supported by evidence that addresses the questions prospective investors and partners actually care about, and why even strong technology can struggle if the market is not ready for it. He also guides readers through patents, trade secrets, nondisclosure agreements and other considerations that can determine whether an innovation is commercially viable.Farmer brings a global perspective to those challenges. During his career, he has served as CEO of companies in the U.S., the U.K. and New Zealand and as board chair of an early-stage life sciences company in Russia. He has worked with major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies and helped scientists, institutions and investors navigate the often complicated intersection between research and commerce.Blending practical instruction, firsthand experience and humor,“From Lab to Launch” is designed to help scientists enter commercialization with a clearer understanding of the road ahead. As Farmer writes, the transition from academia to business“is not trivial,” and it is best approached with good advice and clear eyes.About Davis FarmerDavis Farmer is a biotechnology executive, advisor and company builder with more than three decades of experience in the global life sciences industry. He has led and advised early-stage ventures across the U.S., Europe and Asia, working on both sides of the table in technology transfer, licensing and commercialization. His background includes forming and scaling startups, negotiating with major pharmaceutical companies and helping academic inventors navigate the leap from research to market.Over the course of his career, Farmer has worked in roles ranging from CEO to board chair and has been involved in transactions across sectors including therapeutics, diagnostics and medical technology. He lives with his family in New Hampshire.About Advantage BooksAdvantage Books is an imprint of the publishing arm of Advantage | The Authority Company. For two decades, Advantage Books has helped CEOs, business leaders, entrepreneurs, and other professionals share their expertise and build their Authority by writing a book. Over the years, Advantage has given these authors an alternative to traditional nonfiction publishing. Advantage authors are leaders who have credentials and expertise to share, combined with a strong reputation in their industry. Advantage Books provides these authors with a team of experts to assist in such areas as book concept and developmental writing, editorial and design, printing and distribution, and promotions.

Allison Vittardi

Advantage | The Authority Company

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New Book 'From Lab to Launch' Gives Scientists a Road Map for Turning Research Into Real-World Innovation News Provided By Advantage Media October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science



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