Former U.S. Deputy Secretary Of Commerce Don Graves Named Chairman Of EDGE Partners

Don Graves and EDGE

Graves to guide the global transactional firm's strategy, supporting investment attraction and companies' international expansion

- Don GravesWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- EDGE Partners, a transactional firm specializing in international investment, trade and market expansion, today announced that Don Graves, former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce, has been named Chairman of its Board. Graves has served on EDGE's board since its inception. As Chairman, he will guide the firm's strategy as it advises states and regions seeking investment and companies entering or expanding into international markets.“Don understands how federal policy, supply chains and local economic development shape investment decisions,” said Jasjit Singh, CEO and Founder of EDGE Partners.“His perspective will help guide our work with regions identifying investment priorities and companies assessing where and how to expand.”“Regions competing for investment need a clear understanding of what companies are looking for, and companies expanding into new markets need to understand the places where they plan to invest,” said Graves.“EDGE brings practical experience on both sides of those decisions. As Chairman, I look forward to working with the board and leadership team to guide the firm's growth and strengthen its work with clients.”Graves brings experience across federal economic policy, supply chain resilience, and place-based economic development. As Deputy Secretary of Commerce and the department's Chief Operating Officer, he oversaw work spanning national security, economic development and major investment initiatives. His experience will inform EDGE's approach to policy and commercial considerations that shape cross-border investment.About EDGE PartnersEDGE Partners is a Washington, D.C.-based transactional firm helping governments, economic development organizations and companies advance international investment, trade and expansion. Founded by former U.S. diplomats and senior trade and investment officials, EDGE combines public-sector experience with practical commercial expertise.For states, regions and economic development organizations, EDGE provides investment attraction strategy, international company outreach, in-market representation, and trade mission support. The firm also helps U.S. companies expand overseas and international companies enter and grow in the United States, advising on market entry, site selection, incentives and government engagement.Chaired by Don Graves, EDGE Partners' board also includes Jasjit Singh, Bill Burwell, Gary Sumihiro, Alejandra Castillo and Kenny McDonald.Media contactAutumn Schiff |...

Jasjit Singh Kalra

EDGE Partners LLC

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Former U.S. Deputy Secretary of Commerce Don Graves Named Chairman of EDGE Partners News Provided By EDGE Partners LLC October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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