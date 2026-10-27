Savant Brings Finance Controls To Chatgpt With New Plugin

Savant Brings Finance Controls to ChatGPT

Your AI. Your Rules. Savant connects AI conversations to governed workpaper preparation across close, tax, and reporting.

- Chitrang ShahSAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Savant Labs today announced its listing in the OpenAI plugin directory, connecting ChatGPT conversations to governed, repeatable finance workflows through the Savant AI Control Layer.Finance teams are using AI for research and drafting, but creating complex workpapers for month-end close, tax preparation, and compliance remains largely manual. To trust AI with this work, teams need confidence that it will follow approved business logic, produce repeatable results, and preserve human oversight, with a clear audit trail of how it performed the work.“Finance teams need to trust both the results and the process behind them,” said Chitrang Shah, Founder and CEO of Savant Labs.“Savant helps teams move from an AI conversation to a workflow they can inspect, approve, and run repeatedly. Our OpenAI plugin directory listing brings that capability to teams working in ChatGPT.”ChatGPT can help develop reconciliation logic and investigate differences, but asking the same question twice can produce different answers or apply different logic. Finance teams need confidence that each reconciliation follows the same approved rules.Savant captures those rules in a repeatable workflow, with defined matching logic and exception handling. Teams can inspect the process, review exceptions, and approve results before delivery, with documentation and an audit trail for every run.The same approach extends to complex workpaper preparation across month-end close, tax, and reporting: connecting data, applying approved business logic, and producing consistent, reviewable outputs.The Savant AI Control Layer brings together:- Deterministic execution and orchestration: Repeatable workflows with explicit business logic across finance data and systems.- Human oversight: Review and approval of proposed AI decisions before outputs reach their destination.- Audit trails and data lineage: Traceability across user activity, workflow changes, runs, and approvals, supported by automatically generated documentation.- Knowledge graph and collaboration: Capture and reuse business logic and institutional knowledge across teams.- Governed data and actions: Permissions, business rules, and approval boundaries around data access and workflow actions.- AI and model flexibility: Customer-selected AI providers and models operating under a consistent control framework.- Token efficiency: AI for tasks requiring judgment, with deterministic processing for repeatable work to reduce unnecessary model calls.Finance teams build and maintain these workflows in an Excel-familiar environment, without depending on engineering for every change.This announcement marks the beginning of a series of customer stories, marketplace announcements, and demonstrations leading up to general availability of the Savant AI Control Layer.Explore Savant in the OpenAI plugin directoryAbout Savant LabsSavant Labs provides the AI Control Layer for Finance. Purpose-built for finance teams, Savant connects data, business systems, and customer-selected AI models to governed workflows for tax, reconciliation, close, and reporting. Teams build and run processes with repeatable execution, human approvals, automatically generated documentation, and audit trails.Learn more:

Matthew Mesher

Savant Labs

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ChatGPT + Savant for Finance | Savant Brings Finance Controls to ChatGPT

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Savant Brings Finance Controls to ChatGPT With New Plugin News Provided By Savant Labs October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies, IT Industry, Technology



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