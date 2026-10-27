Composer And Pianist Nicholas Wing To Premiere Original Composition At Carnegie Hall Following Second-Prize Win

Nicholas Wing: Pianist and composer

Milton and Barbara Hoenig, longtime friends and steadfast encouragers of composer Nicholas Wing.

Self-taught American composer and pianist to debut his 'Wing Piano Concerto No. 1 - Intro' at the NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert on November 14, 2026.

- Nicholas WingNEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- American composer and pianist Nicholas Wing, based in Batavia, Ohio, will make his Carnegie Hall debut on November 14, 2026, with the world premiere of his original solo piano composition, Wing Piano Concerto No. 1 - Introduction, at the NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert, held at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in New York City. Wing earned Second Prize in the Soloist Category of the competition, an achievement that brings the self-taught composer & pianist to one of the world's most prestigious concert venues.For Wing, the recognition carries particular significance because he developed his skills as both a composer and pianist independently, without formal music degrees. His work is rooted in the classical, Romantic and American traditions, and he regards the opportunity to introduce his original composition at Carnegie Hall as an important step toward future performances of his music internationally.The upcoming premiere also holds personal and symbolic meaning. Wing Piano Concerto No. 1 - Intro is in tribute to the biblical Book of Esther and is dedicated to Wing's friend Shoshana Mitzman, who plans to travel from Israel to attend the performance.The performance will also honor the memory of Milton Hoenig, a nuclear physicist and longtime friend who, together with Barbara Hoenig, encouraged Wing to continue composing for more than 17 years. Wing intends to reserve an empty guest seat in Milton's memory, representing a personal tribute during the concert.The Carnegie Hall performance represents the latest development in a musical journey that began under deeply personal circumstances.Wing first turned to composition while seeking to comfort his mother during a hospitalization. Having read about the potential therapeutic qualities of Mozart's music, he began creating compositions intended to bring comfort and emotional support. Following his mother's death, Wing continued developing an artistic philosophy centered on composing music that is healing, uplifting, and inspiring.His catalogue includes solo instrumental, classical, and symphonic compositions, with a particular emphasis on works for cello. His compositional approach places considerable importance on structural precision, musical symbolism, and fidelity to his original score.Wing maintains complete artistic control over his compositions and emphasizes that his works must be performed as written. This philosophy extends to precisely notated cadenzas and carefully structured musical passages, including Wing's 21-note themed trumpet calls, which are meticulously constructed to last exactly 60 seconds.Beyond its musical structure, Wing Piano Concerto No. 1 - Intro reflects the composer's response to contemporary violence and international conflict. Wing identifies the Iranian regime and Hezbollah violence as particular concerns informing the work's message. Wing describes his composition as a nonviolent artistic response to terrorism, IRGC nuclear ballistic missile development and geopolitical instability, seeking to express through music his opposition to violence and his hope for peace."My 'Wing Piano Concerto No. 1 - Intro' will one day be performed to celebrate peace," Wing said.Wing's previous achievements include the 2011 world premiere of his orginal composition "Precipitation of War; Shoah", performed by the Nexus Chamber Orchestra in Brentwood, Tennessee.His music has also been featured on WPLN Nashville Public Radio. In 2018, Wing performed the world premieres of three of his original compositions on WPLN Live in Studio C, an appearance that also marked his first piano recital.These experiences helped establish his work as a composer-performer committed to presenting his original classical music while maintaining an independent artistic identity.Wing views Carnegie Hall as a particularly meaningful setting for his next premiere. The venue's history includes performances associated with composers he deeply admires, among them Leonard Bernstein, Aaron Copland, Antonín Dvořák, George Gershwin, Gustav Mahler, and Camille Saint-Saëns.For Wing, performing his own composition in the same institution represents both a personal achievement and a milestone entryway into a Carnegie musical tradition that has inspired him throughout his life.When asked to reflect on the meaning of his Carnegie Hall debut and the world premiere of his composition, Wing summarized the moment in a single word:"Triumph."Following his Carnegie Hall debut, Wing hopes to pursue additional performance opportunities for his original compositions throughout the United States, Europe, and Israel, including future presentations of his symphonic works.The non-recorded and limited-seating world premiere of Wing Piano Concerto No. 1 - Intro, also performed by Wing on solo piano, will occur on Saturday, November 14, 2026, during the NY Classical Debut Awards Gala Concert at Weill Recital Hall at Carnegie Hall in New York City.

Pietro Molteni

Elite Music Careers | New York, NY

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Composer and Pianist Nicholas Wing to Premiere Original Composition at Carnegie Hall Following Second-Prize Win News Provided By NY Music Dialogues LLC October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Education, Music Industry



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