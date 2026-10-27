KFSH Uses Digital Twins To Let Surgeons Rehearse Patient-Specific Procedures Before Operating

A KFSH surgical team member preparing instruments beside a robotic surgical system in an operating room

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre (KFSH) is using digital-twin technology to let surgical teams rehearse patient-specific procedures before entering the operating room, so that complex operations can be planned in detail on a virtual model of the individual patient.Complex surgery leaves little room for surprises. When anatomy is unusual or several procedures are combined in one operation, decisions made in advance about approach, sequence, and instruments shape how long a patient spends under anesthesia and how much uncertainty the team faces once surgery begins.KFSH reports that planning with digital twins supports shorter operating times and faster recovery for patients. The technology forms part of the hospital's wider use of artificial intelligence and predictive tools, which extends from diagnosis and documentation to Emergency Department demand forecasting.Preparation matters most in KFSH's most demanding cases. Its surgeons have performed a fully robotic heart transplant and, in a single fully robotic operation, seven cardiac interventions for a patient with both acquired and congenital heart disease, procedures in which planning determines what is possible in the operating room.The technology supports surgical judgment rather than replacing it. The surgical team decides the plan, and the digital twin gives them a place to test it before the patient reaches the operating table.King Faisal Specialist Hospital and Research Centre has been ranked first in the Middle East and Africa and 12th globally among the world's top 250 academic medical centers for 2026. It was also recognized as the most valuable healthcare brand in the Kingdom and the Middle East for 2026, according to Brand Finance, and listed by Newsweek among the World's Best Hospitals, World's Best Smart Hospitals, and World's Best Specialized Hospitals for 2026.

KFSH

Riyadh

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KFSH Uses Digital Twins to Let Surgeons Rehearse Patient-Specific Procedures Before Operating News Provided By Veyron LTD Co. October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry, Science, World & Regional



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