Propertyroom Signs Contract With Twenty-Seven New Agency Clients
Arizona
Flagstaff Police Department
California
Bell Gardens Police Department
City of Albany Police Department
Grover Beach Police Department
Juno Beach Police Department
Lakeport Police Department
Los Banos Police Department
Mariposa County Sheriff's Office
Mendocino County Sheriff's Office
St. Helena Police Department
Connecticut
City of Norwalk - Department of Public Works
Florida
City of Wilton Manors Police Department
Georgia
St. Mary's Police Department
Illinois
Sandwich Police Department
Iowa
Coralville Police Department
Massachusetts
Seekonk Police Department
Massachusetts Environmental State Police Sheriff's Office
Michigan
St. Joseph County Sheriff's Office
Montana
Yellowstone County Sheriff's Office
New Mexico
Catron County Sheriff's Office
North Carolina
Burlington Police Department
Pineville Police Department
Rhode Island
North Kingstown Police Department
Tennessee
McMinnville Police Department
Texas
City of Katy Police Department
Virginia
University of Richmond Police Department
Town of Herndon Police Department
“We're proud to offer white glove service and personable staff to help aid our clients in property and evidence disposition. Our solution is easy, fast, and provides not only clients, but incoming bidders, with a great experience from PropertyRoom. From imaging, to cataloging, writing descriptions, and even the authentication of luxury items, our clients can feel confident that we are committed to maximizing proceeds back to their community,” said Aaron Thompson, CEO.
About PropertyRoom
PropertyRoom makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through their secondary website, eGunner. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.
Rachael Wood
PropertyRoom
+1 240-651-6925
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