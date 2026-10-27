Propertyroom Signs Contract With Twenty-Seven New Agency Clients

MENAFN - EIN Presswire) FREDERICK, MD, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- PropertyRoom, the online police auction platform with over 2.2 million registered bidders, has partnered with twenty-seven new law enforcement agency clients. With over twenty years of experience, they help clients of all sizes auction off their seized, found, and unclaimed property and evidence. Now they're creating a stronger network of clients with new contracts stretching across the continental United States from North Carolina to California.ArizonaFlagstaff Police DepartmentCaliforniaBell Gardens Police DepartmentCity of Albany Police DepartmentGrover Beach Police DepartmentJuno Beach Police DepartmentLakeport Police DepartmentLos Banos Police DepartmentMariposa County Sheriff's OfficeMendocino County Sheriff's OfficeSt. Helena Police DepartmentConnecticutCity of Norwalk - Department of Public WorksFloridaCity of Wilton Manors Police DepartmentGeorgiaSt. Mary's Police DepartmentIllinoisSandwich Police DepartmentIowaCoralville Police DepartmentMassachusettsSeekonk Police DepartmentMassachusetts Environmental State Police Sheriff's OfficeMichiganSt. Joseph County Sheriff's OfficeMontanaYellowstone County Sheriff's OfficeNew MexicoCatron County Sheriff's OfficeNorth CarolinaBurlington Police DepartmentPineville Police DepartmentRhode IslandNorth Kingstown Police DepartmentTennesseeMcMinnville Police DepartmentTexasCity of Katy Police DepartmentVirginiaUniversity of Richmond Police DepartmentTown of Herndon Police Department“We're proud to offer white glove service and personable staff to help aid our clients in property and evidence disposition. Our solution is easy, fast, and provides not only clients, but incoming bidders, with a great experience from PropertyRoom. From imaging, to cataloging, writing descriptions, and even the authentication of luxury items, our clients can feel confident that we are committed to maximizing proceeds back to their community,” said Aaron Thompson, CEO.About PropertyRoomPropertyRoom makes it remarkably easy for our 4,400+ clients to manage and sell surplus assets. We streamline the entire auction process on a client's behalf and deliver to the winning bidder. There is always a unique deal to be found, with hundreds of new auction listings added daily. Top categories include jewelry, watches, collectible coins, and consumer electronics along with cars, trucks, heavy equipment, and firearms through their secondary website, eGunner. Working with law enforcement agencies, municipal surplus departments, state/county fleet programs, airports and even museums, PropertyRoom has generated and distributed millions of dollars to local communities nationwide.

Rachael Wood

PropertyRoom

+1 240-651-6925

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PropertyRoom Signs Contract with Twenty-Seven New Agency Clients News Provided By PropertyRoom October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Consumer Goods, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Gifts, Games & Hobbies, Retail



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