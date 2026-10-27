BOOST Acquires Global Services, Expanding Govcon Support From Compliance To Contract Award

BOOST LLC: Growth and compliance solutions for government contractors

- Courtney Fairchild

WASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- BOOST LLC ("BOOST"), a provider of outsourced services and software built for government contractors, today announced the acquisition of Global Services. Based in Washington, D.C., Global Services helps federal contractors navigate the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule and governmentwide acquisition contract (GWAC) vehicles. BOOST, which is backed by The Brydon Group, will operate Global Services as a wholly owned subsidiary.

Since its founding more than 25 years ago, Global Services has helped clients secure more than 3,000 contract awards and over $25 billion in contract value. The firm offers GSA Schedule support, GWAC and Multiple Award Contract proposal development, and training for companies navigating the federal marketplace.

The acquisition extends BOOST's support across the full lifecycle of a government contractor's federal business, from the GSA Schedules and proposals that win work to the accounting, contracts, HR, recruiting, and cybersecurity services that sustain it. It follows BOOST's acquisition earlier this year of Rimstorm Inc., a managed security service provider (MSSP) focused on CMMC compliance for small businesses.

“For over 25 years, our mission has been to help small businesses navigate the complexities of the GSA Schedule and win federal contracts with confidence,” said Courtney Fairchild, Founder and President of Global Services.“Joining BOOST allows us to do even more for our clients, backed by a growth-minded partner with deep expertise across the services and software government contractors need to scale.”

“Global Services has an outstanding track record of helping small businesses win and sustain federal contracts,” said Danny Clark, CEO of BOOST.“Adding their proposal development and GSA Schedule expertise lets BOOST support clients across more of the functions that matter most to their growth.”

Global Services will continue to operate as Global Services, a BOOST Company, led by Fairchild and its existing team of GSA and proposal development professionals.

Government contractors seeking support scaling their businesses and staying compliant in the federal marketplace can learn more at boostllc and globalservicesinc.

About BOOST

BOOST LLC provides outsourced accounting, contracts, HR, recruiting, and cybersecurity services and software for government contractors. Learn more at boostllc.

About Global Services

Global Services has more than 25 years of experience in the federal marketplace, helping clients secure more than 3,000 contract awards and over $25 billion in contract value. Learn more at globalservicesinc.

Danny Clark

BOOST LLC

+1 571-446-0057

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BOOST Acquires Global Services, Expanding GovCon Support from Compliance to Contract Award News Provided By BOOST LLC October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy



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