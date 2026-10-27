Physician's New Book Challenges The 'Pill For Every Problem' Approach To Chronic Health Conditions

Banji Awosika, MD releases“Drop Your Meds: A Physician's Guide to Breaking Free from Medications and Other Dependencies” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887501710

“Drop Your Meds: A Physician's Guide to Breaking Free from Medications and Other Dependencies” by Banji Awosika, MD is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Drop Your Meds: A Physician's Guide to Breaking Free from Medications and Other Dependencies” by Banji Awosika, MD, is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.For many people living with chronic health conditions, another diagnosis can mean another prescription. In“Drop Your Meds,” physician and nephrologist Dr. Banji Awosika challenges readers to consider a different question: What if improving the behaviors contributing to chronic illness could also reduce their reliance on medication?Dr. Awosika presents a lifestyle-focused approach to health that addresses underlying causes rather than relying exclusively on medications to manage symptoms. His goal is to encourage patients to work with their healthcare providers to determine when sustainable lifestyle changes can improve health and, where medically appropriate, reduce the need for prescription drugs.Awosika begins with mindset, arguing that meaningful health transformation requires moving from simply managing disease toward actively pursuing wellness. From there, he explores the interconnected roles of relationships, nutrition, physical activity, social habits, stress management, and rest. The book pairs these principles with patient experiences, self-evaluation exercises, and practical strategies readers can apply to their everyday lives.“I want people to understand that having to take one fewer medication represents much more than just the improved health benefits you achieve by eliminating that medication,” Dr. Awosika said.“Taking even one fewer medication represents clear objective evidence that you have the strength and fortitude to take the first step in walking a path toward a better outcome, hence a healthy version of yourself. In this book, you will meet many of my patients who have achieved this goal and are living better lives as a result.”Medication, as understood through Dr. Awosika's philosophy, encompasses the habits and dependencies people use as security blankets or“life crutches.” By identifying those dependencies and the behaviors hiding beneath them,“Drop Your Meds” empowers readers to replace short-term fixes with healthier habits that support long-term well-being.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About Banji Awosika, MDAfter attending elementary school in Tokyo, Dr. Awosika finished high school in Nigeria and attended the University of Lagos Teaching Hospital College of Medicine, receiving two Bachelor's Degrees. After interning at the Port of Spain Hospital in Trinidad, he practiced for a year in England before completing his residency and fellowship at New York's North Shore University Hospital and St. John Hospital in Detroit.Splitting his time between Orlando and Nigeria, Dr. Awosika specializes in Nephrology, Hypertension, and Kidney Dialysis with an emphasis on preventive care and lifestyle medicine.Dr. Awosika is Board Certified in Internal Medicine and Nephrology. Dr. Awosika is a member of the American Society of Nephrology, the American College of Physicians, the American Society of Internal Medicine, and the International Society of Hypertension in Ethnic Minorities.When he is not at his practice, Dr. Awosika enjoys time with his wife, Tejumade, and their three children, Olajire, Obatimilehin, and Obasindara. He also plays the saxophone, practices martial arts, and enjoys reading and running in different marathons throughout the year.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Under the direction of Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is a highly selective, invitation-only imprint. Authors are chosen because of the stature and success they have achieved in their respective fields. For more information, visit forbes.

Annie LaGreca

Forbes Books

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Physician's New Book Challenges the 'Pill for Every Problem' Approach to Chronic Health Conditions News Provided By Advantage Media October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals Industry



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