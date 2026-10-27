A New Leadership Book Puts Dignity, Trust, And Accountability At The Center Of Modern Business

Robert L. Mason releases“Tuesday in Trussville: How One Small Town's Lift Up Culture Is Shaping the Future of Business” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887508665

“Tuesday in Trussville: How One Small Town's Lift Up Culture Is Shaping the Future of Business” by Robert L. Mason is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Tuesday in Trussville: How One Small Town's Lift Up Culture Is Shaping the Future of Business” by Robert L. Mason is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In a business world increasingly focused on efficiency, automation, and scale, Robert L. Mason makes the case for an advantage no technology can replicate: a culture built around people.In“Tuesday in Trussville,” Mason takes readers inside SPOC Energy, the Alabama power conversion company where he developed a people-centered approach to leadership known as Lift Up. From the production floor to the executive office, Mason shows how his company made dignity, accountability, trust, and care central to its operations, and how those principles helped create a culture capable of supporting significant business growth.Central to Mason's approach is“felt consequence,” his belief that leadership means more than making difficult decisions. Leaders must also carry the human weight of those decisions. Throughout the book, Mason explores moments when leadership requires balancing accountability with compassion, maintaining high standards while recognizing the struggles people bring with them to work, and choosing actions that reinforce trust rather than undermine it.“Being in charge of a privately held company means far more than making decisions others must follow. It means you must be honest with the privilege you have to make errors of judgment on your worst days, all the while knowing that you will ultimately be back at work the next day,” Mason said.“The best leaders should do more than just enjoy this benefit; at times, they must transfer this privilege to those in the company who do not work under ownership terms. It is a moral predicament of the highest order: Show mercy while remaining just.”Mason also examines how leaders can deliberately cultivate culture rather than leave it to chance. Using lessons drawn from agriculture, manufacturing, family, faith, and his own experiences building SPOC, he illustrates how hiring intentionally, addressing harmful behavior, investing patiently in people, and recognizing individual contributions can create the conditions for both people and businesses to grow.“Tuesday in Trussville” is written for executives, founders, managers, and other leaders seeking to grow their organizations without sacrificing what made their teams worth building.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About Robert L. MasonRobert L. Mason is the founder and CEO of SPOC Energy, with more than three decades of experience in manufacturing and power conversion. He built a regional company into a nationally recognized enterprise, mostly by paying attention to the people running it.Mason is known for treating workplace culture as a driver of performance, not a decoration around it. Drawing from his own experience-including military influence within his leadership team and years of difficult operational decisions-he writes about what it actually takes to build teams that hold together.He lives in Alabama with his wife, Robin, and remains committed to strengthening businesses through culture and conviction.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Under the direction of Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is a highly selective, invitation-only imprint. Authors are chosen because of the stature and success they have achieved in their respective fields. For more information, visit forbes.

Annie LaGreca

Forbes Books

+ +1 (843) 414-5600

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

A New Leadership Book Puts Dignity, Trust, and Accountability at the Center of Modern Business News Provided By Advantage Media October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle, Energy Industry



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.