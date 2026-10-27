Ken Polk's Three Universal Laws Offer A Proven Path To Purpose-Driven Leadership

Ken Polk releases“Built on Purpose: Applying the 3 Laws of Purpose to Business, Living, and Giving” with Forbes Books. ISBN-13: 979-8887507835

“Built on Purpose: Applying the 3 Laws of Purpose to Business, Living, and Giving” by Ken Polk is released with Forbes Books.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / --“Built on Purpose: Applying the 3 Laws of Purpose to Business, Living, and Giving” by Ken Polk is now available on Amazon and at major booksellers. The book is published with Forbes Books, the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes.In“Built on Purpose,” Ken Polk speaks to leaders who want to create value that extends beyond financial achievement. His nearly three decades of experience guiding multigenerational families and businesses empower him to challenge readers to reconsider the difference between success and significance, and to build enterprises, families, and legacies that center the future.At the core of the book are Polk's 3 Laws of Purpose:-Purpose is an act made possible by a person's natural gifts and talents-Purpose primarily benefits others-Purpose begins during a person's lifetime but cannot be completed while that person livesTogether, these principles move purpose beyond personal fulfillment or organizational messaging, establishing it as a discipline expressed through action, service, and long-term stewardship.Polk applies the laws across 3 pillars: Business, Living, and Giving. He also introduces six stages of building an enduring enterprise: Survivability, Validity, Predictability, Scalability, Transferability, and Sustainability. These stages provide founders, family stewards, nonprofit leaders, and next-generation inheritors with a path for moving from early survival to lasting impact.“Purpose doesn't require a specific title; it requires a commitment to intentionality,” Polk said.“Whether you are a founder, a nonfounder leader sustaining the vision, or an advocate championing these ideas within your organization or your family, you are exactly the person I wrote this for. It's you who can impact your world and then the world of those you touch.”By connecting business systems with family legacy and meaningful service,“Built on Purpose” equips readers to treat wealth as an investment in people and possibilities they may never personally see.This release is posted on behalf of Forbes Books (operated by Advantage Media Group under license).About Ken PolkKen Polk is the author of“Built on Purpose” and“The Spirit of Wealth Preservation.” At age twenty-five, Ken founded Arlington Family Offices, which has grown into one of the leading family wealth management firms in its industry through organic growth, without the influence of outside capital. Arlington's unique approach centers on creating value beyond money and purpose beyond generations. Ken lives in Birmingham, Alabama, with his wife, Ashley. They have four children.About Forbes BooksForbes Books is the exclusive business book publishing imprint of Forbes. Forbes Books offers business and thought leaders a way to share their ideas and expertise with the world. Under the direction of Advantage Media Group, Forbes Books is a highly selective, invitation-only imprint. Authors are chosen because of the stature and success they have achieved in their respective fields. For more information, visit forbes.

Tate Causey

Forbes Books

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Ken Polk's Three Universal Laws Offer a Proven Path to Purpose-Driven Leadership News Provided By Advantage Media October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Book Publishing Industry, Business & Economy, Culture, Society & Lifestyle



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