The Besen Group CEO Alex Besen To Explore NTN & Terrestrial-Satellite Network Convergence @ Futurenet North America 2026

FutureNet North America 2026

- Alex Besen, Founder and CEO, The Besen Group LLCWASHINGTON DC, DC, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- The Besen Group, an international management consulting practice to the mobile data industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo, announced today that its CEO Alex Besen will speak at FutureNet North America 2026 on Thursday, November 5, from 2pm – 2:30pm ET in New York during the panel session titled“NTN, Satellite & Network Convergence”.FutureNet North America 2026 brings the ecosystem together to explore technologies and strategies powering the next era of network automation and AI-powered networks.For more information, please visit: .Session Title: NTN, Satellite & Network ConvergenceSpeakers:- Dawood Shahdad, SVP – Hybrid MNO, Boost Mobile- John Sweeney, VP, Global Sales & Strategic Partnerships, Globalstar- Sumu Balachandran, VP, Global Product Services, Skylo Technologies- Alex Besen, Founder & CEO, The Besen Group LLCSession Questions:- How will non-terrestrial networks (NTN) reshape telecom service delivery?- What operational challenges arise when integrating terrestrial and satellite networks?- Which use cases are driving the strongest adoption of NTN technologies?- How can operators monetize satellite partnerships?- What does seamless connectivity across terrestrial and space-based networks look like?“NTN is moving satellite connectivity from a standalone service into an integral part of telecom service delivery,” said Alex Besen, Founder and CEO of The Besen Group LLC.“The opportunity is to create a unified connectivity experience where terrestrial and satellite networks work together to provide coverage, capacity, and resilience wherever customers need it.”Alex Besen has over 30 years of hands-on experience in the mobile industry working for mobile network operators and vendors in North America and Europe in numerous roles including business development, marketing, project management and finance. He has been working with mobile network operators and enterprises in developing their digital transformation strategies and advising MVNOs to launch their mobile and mobile data services.He was quoted in Bloomberg, Boston Business Journal, Business News Americas, Business Insider, CableFax, Chicago Tribune, CNN Business, Computer World, FierceWireless, Forbes, Hurriyet, Information Week, Investor's Business Daily, Light Reading, Los Angeles Times, MIT Technology Review, New York Times, RCR Wireless, Red Herring, S&P Global, The Kansas City Star, The Seattle Times, The Washington Post, The Wall Street Journal, Triangle Business Journal, USA Today and Yahoo Finance.He holds a BS degree in Management from the University of Tampa and an MBA degree in International Business from the American University. He is fluent in French, Turkish and proficient in Italian.About The Besen Group ( )The Besen Group is an international management consulting practice to the mobile industry headquartered in the Washington DC area, with representatives in Paris and Tokyo. Its mission is to provide mobile players with tools, knowledge, and services enabling them to perform optimally in their mobile environment. The Besen Group's competitive edge is based on practical experience with mobile operators, mobile vendors, and a mobile data laboratory.

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The Besen Group CEO Alex Besen to Explore NTN & Terrestrial-Satellite Network Convergence @ FutureNet North America 2026 News Provided By The Besen Group LLC October 27, 2026, 11:00 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, IT Industry, Technology, Telecommunications



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