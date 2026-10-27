Santosh Davakhar's 'Gondhal' Trailer Explores Maharashtra's Cultural Roots Through A Psychological Thriller

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) The makers of Santosh Davakhar's psychological thriller 'Gondhal' have released its global trailer on social media.

It offers a glimpse into a story rooted in Maharashtra's cultural traditions. The trailer hints at a mysterious tale in which desire, duty and devotion collide, drawing a newly married couple into a series of unsettling events. Set in Maharashtra, 'Gondhal' follows newly married couple Suman and Anandrao, whose lives change as they deal with personal desires, family duties, and religious beliefs. A series of mysterious events leaves them uncertain about what is happening around them.

The trailer shows scenes from the couple's life and hints at the problems they face. The film draws on Maharashtra's cultural traditions and explores the tension between personal wishes and social responsibilities.

Speaking about the film, writer-director Santosh Davakhar shared,“Global perceptions of Indian cinema are often shaped by narratives of poverty and caste conflict – important realities, but not the complete expression of India.”

“Gondhal is not a film but generations of culture, people, traditions coming together. Getting the world to know about this tradition is something that makes me immensely happy, global festivals like academy awards help filmmakers to bring forth the ethnicity of our very roots across continents and not only in India. To experience India in its truest form. I created this film to bring one such powerful tradition to the global screen through a culturally authentic and universal cinematic language,” he added.

'Gondhal' is scheduled to release in theatres worldwide on November 13, 2026, in seven languages: Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Kannada and English. According to the makers, it will be the first Marathi film to receive a worldwide theatrical release in seven languages, with screenings planned across India, the US, the UK, Europe, Australia, Dubai and Africa.

'Gondhal' stars Ishita Deshmukh, Kishor Kadam, Yogesh Sohani and Nishad Bhoir.