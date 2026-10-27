Textile Parks, Sainik Schools And Rs 5 Lakh Free Treatment For Teaching Staff: UP Cabinet Clears 22 Proposals

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, Oct 27 (IANS) Yogi Adityanath-led Uttar Pradesh cabinet approved a series of proposals on Tuesday, which include setting up textile parks in Mainpuri, a Sainik School in Hardoi and also propping up the animal husbandry sector by providing a grant of Rs 50,000 for rearing cows.

Among other landmark decisions, the Yogi cabinet decided to provide cashless medical treatment up to Rs 5 lakh for teaching staff.

The cabinet meeting, held under the chairmanship of Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, cleared a total of 22 proposals.

Other key decisions taken at the cabinet meeting included the introduction of new regulations for water transport and initiatives concerning the animal husbandry and defence sectors.

The state cabinet placed special emphasis on initiatives aimed at strengthening the livestock sector, increasing farmers' income, and creating employment opportunities.

Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, briefing the press on the cabinet's decisions, stated that a total of 22 proposals were presented, all of which got approved.

Livestock Minister Dharampal Singh said that Uttar Pradesh has the largest livestock population in the country.

He said that the government aims to increase farmers' income by making animal husbandry more profitable and mentioned that a 'State Livestock Mission' has been established for the first time.

“Under this mission, efforts will be directed toward increasing milk production, improving animal breeds, and providing better market access for livestock farmers,” he stated.

The Minister informed that the government will provide a subsidy of up to 50% to encourage cow rearing, adding that the state government will cover 85% of the livestock insurance premium, with the remaining 15% to be borne by the livestock owner.

Another scheme entails the provision of 100 poultry chicks for poor families, who will get them free of cost, facilitating self-employment.

Transport Minister Dayashankar Singh outlined the government's focus on water transport and stated that a system will be developed to maintain records of boats and monitor their operations.

“The government plans to promote water transport across 11 rivers, including the Ganga, Saryu, and Ghaghara,” he said.

The cashless medical facility for teachers and staff in the education sector will entail free medical treatment of Rs 5 lakh in secondary and basic education institutions. The benefits will also be extended to non-teaching staff in government-aided secondary schools, unaided schools, and government-aided Sanskrit schools.

The Cabinet also approved a proposal to allocate land for the expansion of the Sainik School in Mainpuri. According to Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Kumar Khanna, 9.524 hectares of land will be handed over to the Ministry of Defence, paving the way for the school's expansion.

The UP cabinet also approved a proposal for the construction of residences for Class I and Class II officers of the Allahabad High Court. Approximately ₹543 crore will be spent on this project. This will pave the way for the expansion of residential facilities for judicial officers.