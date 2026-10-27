Pralhad Joshi To Felicitate Winners Of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 Tomorrow

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi will felicitate winners of Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 on Wednesday, an official said.

Viksit Bharat Buildathon 2025 has officially entered the Guinness World Records as the“Largest Innovation Solution Competition”, recording 2,87,967 project submissions across both Idea and Prototype Tracks, said the official in a statement.

Joshi will felicitate 10 national-level winning teams and innovators at the event, where their transformative solutions and models will be showcased. The event will also feature the official Guinness World Record presentation ceremony, the statement said.

The Ministry will also launch Guidelines for Teacher Education Institutions (TEIs) under ULLAS – Nav Bharat Saaksharta Karyakram at the event.

Initiatives taken by both the Departments (DOSEL and the Department of Higher Education) under the Ministry as part of the Special Campaign 6.0 highlight the efforts underway to generate awareness about e-Waste and e-Waste collection endeavours, said the statement.

Organised by the Department of School Education & Literacy (DoSEL), in collaboration with Atal Innovation Mission (AIM), NITI Aayog, and the All-India Council for Technical Education (AICTE), VBB 2025 was initiated to foster creative problem-solving, entrepreneurship, and scientific curiosity among school students.

The VBB is centred around four foundational pillars - Atmanirbhar Bharat, Swadeshi, Vocal for Local, and Samriddh Bharat.

The VBB builds upon India's growing school innovation ecosystem, encouraging young minds to transition from classroom learners to problem solvers, patent holders, and future entrepreneurs driving the vision of a Viksit Bharat, it said.

Minister of State for Education Jayant Chaudhary is also expected to participate in the event along with DOSEL Secretary T. K. Anil Kumar, Additional Secretary Dheeraj Sahu, AICTE Chairman T. G. Sitharam, alongside senior officials of the Ministry of Education, key representatives and heads of autonomous bodies, representatives of education departments of States/UTs and partner institutions, the statement said.