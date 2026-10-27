UP, Punjab Polls: ECI Orders Transfer Of Govt Officers, Cops From Home Districts

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) The ECI on Tuesday set the ball rolling for transfer and posting of officers, likely to be connected with the conduct of elections in Uttar Pradesh, Punjab and three other states in early 2027, from their home districts to ensure free and fair voting.

In identical letters to Chief Secretaries and Chief Electoral Officers of Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Manipur and Uttarakhand, the Election Commission of India (ECI) asked them to implement the Commission's policy under which officers directly connected with the conduct of elections are not posted in their home districts or places where they have served for a considerable period.

The term of the Goa Assembly lasts up to March 14, 2027; Manipur March 13; Punjab March 16; Uttar Pradesh May 22 and Uttarakhand March 28, the ECI said.

The Commission said its policy on transfer of officers involved in conduct of elections shall cover Divisional Commissioners, Municipal Commissioners, Prohibition and Excise Department Officers and Transport Department Officers.

For police officers, the ECI said that the instructions shall be applicable to the police department officers such as Range ADGs, IGs, Additional IGs, Commissioner of police, DIGs, Additional CPs, Commandants of State Armed Police, SSPs, SPs, Joint CPs, DCPs, ACPs, Addl. SPs, Sub-Divisional Head of Police, Inspectors, Reserve Inspectors (RIs) or equivalent ranks, who are responsible for security arrangements or deployment of police forces in the district at election time

In its letter addressed to the Chief Secretaries and CEOs, the Commission said its instructions shall be brought to the notice of the departments/offices or State governments for their strict compliance.

“The DEO or concerned district officers shall ensure that officers who are transferred should immediately hand over their charge without waiting for their substitute,” said the ECI.

The Commission directed that transfer/posting of all officers covered under the latest instructions shall be done and compliance reports by the Chief Secretary and DGP, with details of action obtained from the concerned departments/offices of the State government, shall be furnished by November 30.