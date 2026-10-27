Mansukh Mandaviya, Delhi L-G Inaugurate DDA-University Sports Cup 2026
With 10 universities competing across 5 team sports, the inaugural cup will give young athletes a platform to test their mettle, showcase their talent and pursue excellence, said an official.
In a message on X, Sandhu wrote,“Joined Hon'ble Union Minister Shri @mansukhmandviyaJi and Hon'ble Minister, GNCTD, Shri @ashishsood_bjpJi to inaugurate the DDA - University Sports Cup 2026 at DDA Roshanara Club today.”
“Bringing Delhi's universities together, the Cup will nurture sporting talent, enduring team spirit and a culture of healthy competition. As Hon'ble PM Shri @narendramodiJi emphasises, sports build resilience and the spirit to rise stronger,” wrote Sandhu.
“To our young athletes: compete with passion, play with integrity, and inspire a sporting #ViksitBharat by 2047!” wrote Sandhu.
The Lieutenant Governor wrote,“Team sports teach us a powerful lesson: we achieve more when we rise together. May our young athletes carry the spirit of unity, discipline, and perseverance from the field into life.”
On October 23, Sandhu launched the curtain-raiser poster and video of the event.
In a message on social media platform X, the Lieutenant Governor said, "Unveiled the curtain-raiser poster and video of the DDA-University Sports Cup 2026, alongside the Vice Chancellor, @dtu_delhi and Vice Chairman, @official_dda."
"Inspired by PM @narendramodi Ji's vision of harnessing Yuva Shakti, we are committed to nurturing sporting talent, strengthening sports infrastructure and building a #ViksitDilli where young people can turn their potential into achievement. May the best of Delhi's youth shine on the field! Best wishes to all participating teams," the L-G said.
Earlier this month, the Lieutenant Governor inaugurated the DDA Sports Cup (Hockey) at Yamuna Sports Complex.
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