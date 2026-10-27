Iran, Qatar Seek To Strengthen Energy Cooperation, Gas Market Ties

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Iran and Qatar intend to strengthen cooperation in the energy sector and bolster their active participation in gas markets.

According to the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum, this was announced at a meeting between Iran's Minister of Petroleum, Hamid Bovard, and Qatar's Minister of Energy, Saad bin Sherida Al Kaabi, held on the sidelines of the 8th Summit of Heads of State of the Gas Exporting Countries Forum (GECF) member countries on Tuesday (October 27) in Moscow, Russia.

During the meeting, the sides exchanged views on developing cooperation between Iran and Qatar in the energy sector.

Addressing Iran's strategic proposals within GECF, the head of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum urged the forum's members, particularly gas producers and exporters, to engage in active cooperation aimed at expanding both bilateral and multilateral dialogue.

Previously, during a visit to Doha, the head of the Iranian Ministry of Petroleum had also emphasized to the Qatari Minister of Energy the importance of developing relations between the two countries within the energy sector.

The 8th summit meeting of the forum will be held today in Moscow with the participation of the leaders and high-level officials of the member countries of GECF. This meeting can create conditions for examining strategic issues of the gas industry and strengthening cooperation between producing and exporting countries.

The summit meeting and the meetings of the energy ministers of the member countries will discuss the exchange of views on gas markets, demand-supply perspective, energy security, and the position of natural gas in the world's energy sector.

The Gas Exporting Countries Forum has 12 core and 8 observer members. A total of 70% of the world's proven gas reserves belong to member countries of this forum.