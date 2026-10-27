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DSV, 1179 - SHARE BUYBACK IN DSV A/S


Date: 2026-10-27 06:47:12

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Company Announcement No. 1179
 On 21 October 2026, we initiated a share buyback programme, as described in Company Announcement No. 1174. According to the programme, the company will in the period from 21 October 2026 until 1 February 2027 purchase own shares up to a maximum value of DKK 1,500 million, and no more than 2,600,000 shares, corresponding to 1.09% of the share capital at commencement of the programme. The programme has been implemented in accordance with Regulation No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and Council of 16 April 2014 (“MAR”) and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052, also referred to as the Safe Harbour rules.

Trading day Number of shares bought back Average transaction price Amount DKK
1: 21 October 2026 6,000 1,330.81 7,984,860
2: 22 October 2026 8,000 1,372.12 10,976,960
3: 23 October 2026 65,605 1,363.20 89,432,736
Accumulated trading for days 1-3 79,605 1,361.66 108,394,556


After the disclosed transactions, DSV A/S holds a total of 1,745,555 shares of a nominal value of DKK 1 in DSV A/S, corresponding to 0.73% of the total number of issued shares of 240,444,523.

The details of each transaction made under the share buyback programme are included as appendix.
Contacts
 Investor Relations
Stig Frederiksen, tel. +45 29 34 98 70, ...
Alexander Plenborg, tel. +45 43 20 33 73, ...
Yours sincerely,
DSV A/S

Attachments

  • 1179 - Announcement (27.10.2026) - Share buyback
  • Appendix - Company Announcement No. 1179

MENAFN27102026004107003653ID1111872008


GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq

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