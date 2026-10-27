Marathon Feet Trace China Tianjin's Stories As 30,000 Runners Hit The Streets

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) The Bank of Tianjin Tianjin Marathon 2026

TIANJIN, China, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

The Bank of Tianjin Tianjin Marathon 2026 kicked off on October 25, drawing 30,000 participants. Among them, 12,870 runners set new personal bests.

This year's event carries the theme of running through Tianjin to uncover its stories. As a northern Chinese port city, Tianjin literally means "the ferry where the Son of Heaven passed by," with more than 600 years of urban history.

Stretching 42.195 kilometers, the marathon route serves as a gateway to experiencing the city. It crosses seven administrative districts, passing the Five Great Avenues, home to a rich collection of early-20th‐century international‐style architecture. Runners also go through the Italian‐style Town, redeveloped from the former Italian concession.

The course follows the Haihe River past the iconic Tianjin Eye Ferris wheel, runs through the Tiankai Higher Education Innovation Park, and finishes at the Tianjin Olympic Center.

Festivities extended well beyond the race track. On the eve of the marathon, the "Tianjin Marathon Night" concert took place along the Haihe riverfront. A marathon expo and cultural‐creativity market opened during race days.

Runners gained access to special offers at over 200 local merchants with their race bibs. Fourteen major scenic sites also rolled out preferential‐ticket policies for participants and their companions.

"Autumn offers perfect running conditions in Tianjin. Temperatures hovered around 15 degrees Celsius on race day. The flat course has hardly any sharp bends or steep gradients, which helps runners clock strong results," said Xie Yunce, a local Tianjin athlete who claimed the men's full‐marathon title with a time of 2:16:02.

Huan Nayun took home the women's full-marathon championship in 2:35:57, also setting a new personal best. She credited spectators for pushing her across the finish line. "I was exhausted over the final nine kilometers. Cheers from crowds lining the streets kept me going."

For the 30,000 runners, it was a competitive race. For the city, it offered a wonderful chance to show its charm to the world.

CONTACT: Contact person: Ms. Huo, Tel: 86-10-63074558.