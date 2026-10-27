Herschel Parts Automates Multicarrier Shipping And Improves Cost Control With Descartes

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) ATLANTA, Oct. 27, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Descartes Systems Group (Nasdaq:DSGX) (TSX:DSG), the global leader in uniting logistics-intensive businesses in commerce, announced that Herschel Parts, a global manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket agricultural replacement parts to businesses and consumers, is using the Descartes PacejetTM multicarrier shipping solution integrated with its enterprise resource planning (ERP) system. Herschel is processing 98% of its shipments through one workflow spanning parcel and less-than-truckload (LTL) carriers. By consolidating shipping workflows and carrier rating, Herschel has eliminated approximately 10 hours per week of manual data entry, gained immediate shipment visibility and identified carrier options that can be 5% to 10% less expensive for individual shipments.

“We previously managed parcel, regional delivery and LTL shipping in separate systems and carrier portals, requiring employees to re-enter tracking numbers, freight costs, weights and other shipment details. Some information did not reach our legacy ERP system until an overnight update, delaying visibility for customer service,” said Lori Archibold, Enterprise Systems Manager at Herschel Parts.“On an accelerated timetable, we deployed a new ERP system integrated with Descartes Pacejet, eliminating extra work and lowering shipping costs. Tracking information and shipping documents now move automatically between the systems. Two members of our shipping team each used to spend about an hour each day re-entering shipping data; now, there is no manual entry, and our pickers and packers are amazed by how straightforward the process is. In addition, having all carrier rates in one place has been eye-opening. We can easily find less expensive options and choose the provider and shipping mode that fit us best. The visibility has been a tremendous asset in identifying cost savings.”

Approximately 70% of Herschel's shipments move by LTL, with the balance shipped as parcel. The mix includes long, irregularly shaped agricultural parts such as seven- and nine-foot sickles, making shipment dimensions and accessorial charges important to mode and carrier selection. Descartes Pacejet enables the team to compare parcel and LTL options using current rates and shipment characteristics. In one example, Herschel identified an $85 LTL option for a shipment that would have cost approximately $200 by parcel.

Descartes Pacejet is an ERP-integrated, multimodal and multicarrier shipping solution that helps manufacturers, distributors and other shippers improve cost control, fulfillment efficiency and customer service by managing parcel, LTL, freight and third-party logistics services in one place. It supports rate shopping across carriers and modes by incorporating shipment dimensions, residential status and accessorial charges, including those for nonstandard items, into comparisons before shipments are tendered. The solution also automates packing, shipping, labeling, customer notifications and data exchange, making tracking information immediately available to customer service teams and notifying customers when orders ship.

“We're pleased the Descartes solution is helping Herschel reduce administration, make more informed parcel-versus-LTL transportation decisions and give customer service immediate access to shipment information,” said Mikel Richardson, General Manager, Ecommerce at Descartes.“For manufacturers and distributors managing complex parcel and LTL operations, ERP-integrated shipping automation can improve cost control and delivery efficiency while providing the visibility needed to offer a better customer experience.”

Learn more about Descartes Pacejet and Descartes' Ecommerce Operations solutions.

About Herschel Parts

Founded in 1887, Herschel Parts is a global manufacturer and distributor of aftermarket agricultural replacement parts. The company manufactures many of its own products and serves distributors, dealers and end-user farmers through B2B and B2C sales channels across the United States, Canada and other global markets. Learn more at

About Descartes

Descartes powers more responsive, efficient, secure and sustainable international and domestic supply chains by uniting logistics-intensive businesses on its Global Logistics Network (GLN). Shippers, carriers, and logistics service providers connect and collaborate on the GLN leveraging technology, data and AI to manage last mile deliveries, domestic and international shipments, transportation rating and payment, global trade research, customs compliance and a variety of regulatory processes. Learn more about Descartes at and connect with us on LinkedIn and X.

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This release contains forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws (“forward-looking statements”) that relate to Descartes' ecommerce operations solution offerings and the potential benefits derived therefrom; and other matters. Such forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other factors that may cause the actual results, performance achievements or developments to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. These factors include, but are not limited to, the factors and assumptions discussed under“Certain Factors That May Affect Future Results” in documents filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission, the Ontario Securities Commission and other securities regulatory authorities in Canada including Descartes' most recently filed annual and interim management's discussion and analysis which are available under Descartes' profile through the EDGAR website at or through the SEDAR+ website at If any such risks occur, they could, among other consequences, materially adversely affect our business, financial condition or results of operations. In that case, the trading price of our common shares could decline, perhaps materially. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Forward-looking statements are provided for the purposes of providing information about management's current expectations and plans relating to the future. Readers are cautioned that such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. We do not undertake or accept any obligation publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements to reflect any change in our expectations or any change in events, conditions or circumstances on which any such statement is based, except as required by law.