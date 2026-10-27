Gator Leak Detection Celebrates 10 Years Of Pool Leak Detection In South Florida

- Lou Tobia Jr., Founder, Gator Leak Detection

SOUTH FLORIDA, FL, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- Family-owned company marks a decade of specialized service with more than 7,500 leak detections completed across Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin counties.

Gator Leak Detection, a South Florida company specializing in swimming pool leak detection, celebrates its 10-year anniversary in 2026. Founded by Lou Tobia Jr. in 2016, the company has grown to become a trusted resource for pool owners throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin counties seeking professional leak identification services.

Over the past decade, Gator Leak Detection has performed more than 7,500 pool leak detection services for residential and commercial pool owners across the region. This milestone reflects the company's sustained focus on helping South Florida property owners protect their pools and address water loss issues through specialized detection methods.

The anniversary marks a significant achievement for the family-owned business, which has built its reputation on dedicated service to the South Florida community. Pool leak detection requires specialized equipment and expertise to locate leaks in pool shells, plumbing lines, and equipment without unnecessary excavation or damage to pool structures and surrounding areas.

South Florida's climate and extensive pool ownership create consistent demand for professional leak detection services. Pool owners in the region face unique challenges, including year-round pool usage, high water tables, and environmental factors that can contribute to leaks developing over time. Identifying the precise location of a leak allows pool owners to make targeted repairs rather than undertaking costly exploratory work.

Gator Leak Detection serves homeowners, property managers, and commercial pool operators throughout its three-county service area. The company's decade of experience has allowed it to develop expertise in detecting leaks across various pool types, including in-ground pools, spas, and water features common throughout South Florida properties.

The 10-year milestone also highlights the stability and longevity of locally owned service businesses in the South Florida market. By maintaining a specialized focus on pool leak detection rather than general pool services, the company has developed deep expertise in its field while serving thousands of customers across the region.

As Gator Leak Detection enters its second decade of operation, the company continues to serve pool owners throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin counties with the same commitment to professional service that has defined its first 10 years in business.

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Gator Leak Detection is a South Florida company specializing in swimming pool leak detection services. Founded in 2016 by Lou Tobia Jr., the company serves residential and commercial pool owners throughout Palm Beach, Broward, and Martin counties. With more than 5,000 leak detections completed, Gator Leak Detection helps pool owners identify and locate leaks to protect their investments and reduce water loss.

Lou Tobia Jr

Gator Leak Detection

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Gator Leak Detection Celebrates 10 Years of Pool Leak Detection in South Florida News Provided By Local Business Press October 27, 2026, 10:38 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Business & Economy, Sports, Fitness & Recreation, Technology



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