Trio Tax Highlights Small Business And Individual Tax Services Ahead Of 2027 Filing Season

Trio Tax is an independent tax preparation and advisory firm based in Boulder, Colorado, serving individuals and small businesses.

Boulder area tax firm emphasizes personal attention, small business expertise, and year round support for individuals and business owners.

- Vik Vad, Founder of Trio TaxBOULDER, CO, UNITED STATES, October 27, 2026 /EINPresswire / -- As individuals and business owners begin preparing for the 2027 tax filing season, Colorado accounting and tax preparation firm Trio Tax is emphasizing the importance of professional guidance, organized financial records, and a more personal approach to tax preparation.Based in Boulder, Trio Tax provides federal and state income tax preparation, tax planning, and related advisory services to individuals, entrepreneurs, and small businesses. The firm serves clients throughout Boulder, Broomfield, Louisville, Lafayette, and surrounding Colorado communities, with secure online services available for clients who prefer to work remotely.A Tax Practice Built Around Smaller BusinessesWhile large accounting firms often concentrate on larger companies and complex engagements, Trio Tax places particular emphasis on the needs of small businesses, microbusinesses, and their owners.These businesses may have only one or two owners, a handful of employees, or no employees at all. They include independent consultants, contractors, professional service providers, startups, and established owner-operated businesses.Despite their relatively modest size, these businesses face many of the same tax obligations as larger organizations, including business income tax returns, estimated tax payments, payroll considerations, and the need to maintain accurate financial records."Small businesses don't necessarily have simple tax situations," said Vik Vad, accountant, tax specialist, and founder of Trio Tax. "A business with one owner can still have important decisions to make about taxes, payroll, and how the business is structured. Our goal is to help clients understand those issues and take care of their tax obligations without making the process more complicated than it needs to be."Trio Tax prepares returns for sole proprietors, S corporations, partnerships, and other small business entities. Services include federal and applicable state business tax returns, shareholder and partner reporting, and individual income tax returns for business owners.The firm also provides tax planning and advisory services, helping clients consider the tax implications of business decisions, changes in income, and other financial developments throughout the year.Personal Attention and Professional ExpertiseTrio Tax was established around a straightforward idea: clients should be able to work directly with a knowledgeable tax professional who understands their circumstances.Vad personally oversees client relationships, supported by a network of experienced tax professionals, preparers, and bookkeepers. The firm's approach emphasizes communication, practical advice, and continuity from one filing season to the next.For many small business owners, tax preparation involves more than reporting the previous year's income and expenses. Questions about owner compensation, business deductions, retirement contributions, and estimated payments can arise throughout the year.Trio Tax works with clients to address these matters as part of their broader tax preparation and advisory needs. Where appropriate, the firm also coordinates bookkeeping and payroll support to help clients maintain the financial information needed for accurate tax filings."One of the things I enjoy about working with smaller businesses is getting to know the people behind them," Vad said. "Clients want someone who takes their questions seriously, explains things clearly, and follows through. That's the kind of practice we're building."Individual Tax Preparation Remains a Core ServiceAlthough small business taxation is an important focus, Trio Tax also provides individual income tax preparation for taxpayers with a wide range of financial circumstances.These may include employees receiving W-2 income, retirees, individuals with investment income, homeowners, families, and taxpayers with income from multiple sources.The firm also assists individuals whose tax situations have become more complicated because of self-employment, business ownership, investment activity, or significant life changes.Trio Tax emphasizes careful preparation, review of supporting documentation, and clear communication about filing results and potential tax planning opportunities.Preparing for the 2027 Filing SeasonThe upcoming 2027 filing season will generally involve reporting income, deductions, and credits for the 2026 tax year.For small businesses, preparation often begins well before tax returns are due. Reviewing financial records, reconciling accounts, confirming payroll information, and identifying missing documents can help prevent delays once filing season begins.Business owners operating S corporations or partnerships may also need to coordinate business returns with their individual income tax filings. Completing the business return is often an important step before the owners can finalize their personal returns.For individuals, gathering income statements, investment records, mortgage interest information, charitable contribution documentation, and other relevant tax records can make the preparation process more efficient.Trio Tax encourages taxpayers to begin organizing their information early and to seek professional assistance when their circumstances warrant it.The firm uses secure online document exchange, electronic signatures, and remote appointments to make the preparation process convenient, while maintaining a physical office in Boulder for its local business presence.Serving the Colorado Business CommunityTrio Tax is part of the professional and small business community along Colorado's Front Range.The firm serves both established businesses and individuals who are just beginning their entrepreneurial activities. Its focus is on building ongoing client relationships rather than treating each tax return as an isolated transaction.As the 2027 filing season approaches, Trio Tax welcomes inquiries from individuals and business owners seeking professional tax preparation and advisory services.Prospective clients can learn more about the firm's services, request information, or schedule an introductory consultation through the Trio Tax website.About Trio TaxTrio Tax is an independent tax preparation and advisory firm based in Boulder, Colorado. Founded by accountant and tax specialist Vik Vad, the firm provides individual and business income tax preparation, tax planning, and related services, with particular experience serving microbusinesses, sole proprietors, S corporations, partnerships, and their owners.Trio Tax combines personal attention with professional expertise, offering clients direct communication, practical tax guidance, and convenient online services.Website:Phone: 720-593-0720Location: Boulder, Colorado

Vik Vad

Trio Tax

+1 720-593-0720

Visit us on social media:

LinkedIn

Instagram

Facebook

YouTube

TikTok

X

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.

You just read:

Trio Tax Highlights Small Business and Individual Tax Services Ahead of 2027 Filing Season News Provided By Trio Tax October 27, 2026, 10:45 GMT Share This Article Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry, Business & Economy, Companies



EIN Presswire's priority is author transparency. We do our best to weed out false and misleading content. The content above is the sole responsibility of the author who makes it available. If you have any complaints, kindly contact the author above.