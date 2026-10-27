Delhi Police Apprehends 3 Accused Wanted For Attempt To Murder

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Oct 27 (IANS) Delhi Police apprehended three accused in connection with an attempt to murder case in the national Capital's Sonia Vihar area, officials said.

According to an official statement, a group of people were allegedly involved in a violent altercation in Sonia Vihar area on October 25, during which gunshots were fired and the victim, identified as Shobharam, was allegedly attacked with sticks, with the intention to kill him.

The accused persons also allegedly created a ruckus and extensively damaged the victim's car. The injured man was immediately shifted to a hospital, where he underwent treatment and subsequently recovered.

In this regard, FIR No. 223/26, under Sections 109(1)/324(4)/3(5) BNS and Sections 25/27/54 of the Arms Act, was registered at Sonia Vihar police station.

Police said that earlier, four accused persons had been arrested in connection with the case. However, the alleged main shooters and other key accused remained absconding.

On October 26, a team of AATS/North-East District, led by Inspector Deepak Pandey, IC/AATS/NED, under the supervision of ACP/Ops/NED, acted upon technical surveillance and manual Intelligence. The team conducted raids at various hideouts across Delhi-NCR and apprehended the three wanted accused persons.

The accused have been identified as Akash Kumar, Rohit alias Adhana and Vikrant alias Vicky.

During the investigation, it has prima facie emerged that Rohit alias Adhana and Vikrant alias Vicky were allegedly involved in assaulting the victim, as seen in the CCTV footage. The role of Akash Kumar is being further probed, officials said.

According to investigators, 34-year-old Akash Kumar is a resident of Sonia Vihar itself and was earlier involved in four cases relating to murder and hurt.

The second accused Rohit alias Adhana is 24-year-old and a resident of Delhi's Sabhapur. He was found to be previously involved in thirteen cases in Delhi and Uttar Pradesh relating to robbery, snatching, attempt to murder, hurt, gangster-related offences and the Arms Act.

Earlier, Rohit was also pronounced as a Bad Character (BC) of Sonia Vihar police station.

Further, 28-year-old Vikrant alias Vicky is a resident of Sadatpur Vista in Delhi. Investigators found his involvement in two previous cases relating to hurt and the Arms Act.

The team of Sonia Vihar police station is further investigating the case.