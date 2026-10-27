Arjun Rampal Remembers Mother On Her 8Th Death Anniversary: 'You Live Through Me'

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai, Oct 27 (IANS) Actor Arjun Rampal remembered his late mother on her eighth death anniversary with an emotional note.

He recalled her as his warrior, guide, best friend and the best mother in the world. Taking to Instagram, Arjun shared a heartfelt tribute, expressing how much he misses her while also feeling her presence in his life.

“8 years today. I lost you Ma, my warrior, my love, my guide, my best friend. The best mother to walk the planet. Thank you for all those memories, teachings and grace that I live by today. You live through me and all the hearts you touched. Miss you, yet have you with me all the time,” he wrote.

The 'Om Shanti Om' actor also posted a collage featuring his images with his late mother. The actor's note reflected his deep bond with his mother and the lasting influence she continues to have on his life. He also remembered the values and lessons she passed on to him, saying that her teachings and grace continue to guide him even years after her passing.

Arjun Rampal's mother, Gwen Rampal, passed away in Mumbai on October 27, 2018, following a prolonged battle with breast cancer, which later spread to other parts of her body. Gwen worked as a school teacher and was known to share a close bond with her son.

Arjun has often remembered his mother through emotional social media posts.

Earlier in October, Arjun Rampal had remembered his late mother, Gwen Rampal, on her birthday with an emotional social media post. Sharing a heartfelt tribute on Instagram, he had said that the family continued to celebrate her special day and expressed how deeply he missed her.

“Happy birthday Ma, today we all still celebrate you. I miss you, cause there is just no one like you. I know you always with me,” he had written.