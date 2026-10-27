Jamshedpur Viral Video: Woman's Hair Catches Fire During 'Well Of Death' Bike Stunt (WATCH)

A motorcycle stunt performance at a fair in Jharkhand's Jamshedpur took a frightening turn when a woman's bike suddenly caught fire inside a 'Well of Death'. She allegedly sustained burn injuries as flames touched her hair, frightening onlookers. The incident happened at the Durga Puja field in the Burmamines neighborhood of Jamshedpur on Sunday evening, October 25, 2026. Since then, a video of the horrifying incidents has appeared on social media, prompting concerns about safety protocols at such dangerous entertainment events.

The woman was reportedly doing a motorbike stunt inside a cylindrical wooden building called Maut Ka Kuan, or the“Well of Death.” The entertainment, which attracts sizable audiences at fairs all throughout India, includes riders racing vehicles or motorbikes over the vertical walls of a circular ring.

The woman was apparently riding her motorbike around the building when smoke started to come from the engine, according to witnesses. The motorbike caught fire in a matter of seconds. The driver apparently lost control of the car as the flames quickly spread to her hair. The victim then suffered burn injuries after falling at the base of the about 20-foot-tall structure.

The unexpected fire caused concern among those watching the concert from the higher viewing platform. According to eyewitness accounts, fans raced to the evacuation steps when they noticed fire within the wooden barrier.

Several witnesses apparently caught the event on their cell phones, and images of the burning motorbike quickly spread on social media. Fair organisers and personnel hurried to put out the fire with water and earth. Their actions kept the flames from spreading to the wooden building, perhaps preventing a far greater tragedy. However, the motorbike was apparently entirely destroyed in the fire.

Watch Viral Video

मौत के कुएं में मौत से सामना! जलती बाइक, झुलसी युवती और सहमे तमाशबीन

जमशेदपुर के बर्मामाइंस दुर्गा पूजा मैदान में मौत के कुएं में बाइक से करतब दिखा रही युवती की बाइक में आग लग गई। युवती झुलस गई और बाइक जलकर खाक हो गई। समय रहते आग पर काबू पा लिया गया, जिससे बड़ा हादसा टल गया।

#jamshedpur #jharkhand #mautkakuan #viralvideo #safetyfirst

- Article19 India (@Article19_India) October 26, 2026

Following the accident, the injured stunt performer was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment. Although reports confirm that she sustained burns, her identity and the exact severity of her injuries have not been officially disclosed. Further details about her medical condition are awaited.

Viral Video Raises Questions About Safety Measures

Safety precautions at "Well of Death" performances, where motorcyclists execute risky acrobatics within enclosed structures, have received more attention as a result of the disaster.

Fire safety devices, emergency exits, and trained rescue staff are especially crucial during such performances since high-speed vehicles operate in close proximity to wooden walls and spectators.

The availability of emergency medical services and firefighting apparatus at the expo has been questioned in reports. The precise safety measures at the location haven't been independently determined, though.