Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي
searchicon

USEuropeArabAsiaAfrica| PoliticsEconomyOil&EnergyEntertainmentSportFrenchSpanish
Sharjah Forms New Committee To Assess Addiction Cases, Support Addicts

Sharjah Forms New Committee To Assess Addiction Cases, Support Addicts


Date: 2026-10-27 06:40:30

(MENAFN- Khaleej Times) Sharjah has formed a new committee to assess addiction cases and support addicts in the emirate, the executive council announced on Tuesday, October 27.

Chaired by the Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports, the committee will be called the 'Addiction Case Assessment and Support Committee; and will operate under Sharjah Police.

Recommended For You

Its members will include the following officials:

    Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department

    Director of the Prevention and Follow-up Department

    Director of the Suburbs Police Stations Department

    Director of the Institutional Security Department

    Director of the Community Security Department

    Director of the Legal Affairs Department

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The committee will also include representatives from any other department or organisational unit added by a decision of the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

ALSO READ
    UAE launches 24/7 hotline for drug addiction recovery with privacy, legal immunity Dubai Police launches new app to help drug addicts with treatment, recovery UAE improves support for recovering addicts, helps with getting back to society, work

MENAFN27102026000049011007ID1111871984


Khaleej Times

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

tags

Tags

Label
tags

Comments

No comment
tags

Category

tags

Date


More Story

Copyright © 2000 MENAFN. All rights reserved.

Design & Devleopment by MENAFN

Search