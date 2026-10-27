Sharjah Forms New Committee To Assess Addiction Cases, Support Addicts
Chaired by the Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports, the committee will be called the 'Addiction Case Assessment and Support Committee; and will operate under Sharjah Police.Recommended For You
Its members will include the following officials:
- Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department
Director of the Prevention and Follow-up DepartmentDirector of the Suburbs Police Stations Department
Director of the Institutional Security DepartmentDirector of the Community Security Department
Director of the Legal Affairs Department
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The committee will also include representatives from any other department or organisational unit added by a decision of the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.ALSO READ
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