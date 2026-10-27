Sharjah Forms New Committee To Assess Addiction Cases, Support Addicts

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) Sharjah has formed a new committee to assess addiction cases and support addicts in the emirate, the executive council announced on Tuesday, October 27.

Chaired by the Director-General of the General Department of Criminal Security and Ports, the committee will be called the 'Addiction Case Assessment and Support Committee; and will operate under Sharjah Police.

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Its members will include the following officials:

Director of the Anti-Narcotics Department Director of the Prevention and Follow-up Department Director of the Suburbs Police Stations Department Director of the Institutional Security Department Director of the Community Security Department Director of the Legal Affairs Department

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The committee will also include representatives from any other department or organisational unit added by a decision of the Commander-in-Chief of Sharjah Police.

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