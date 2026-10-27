Indian Court Allows Bollywood Actor Imran Khan To Stay Until Nov 2: Local Media

MENAFN - Khaleej Times) An Indian court allowed Bollywood actor Imran Khan to remain in the country until at least November 2, local media said on Tuesday, pausing a government order that asked him to leave for breaching immigration laws by allegedly participating in a protest.

Khan, 43, is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by October 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country's election chief this month.

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Under Indian law, the participation of foreigners in political protests can be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules.

Khan appealed against the order in the Bombay High Court, saying it was unconstitutional and arbitrary, local media reported.

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