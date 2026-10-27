Indian Court Allows Bollywood Actor Imran Khan To Stay Until Nov 2: Local Media
Khan, 43, is a US citizen and was asked to leave the country by October 28 after he was accused of joining protests in Mumbai against the country's election chief this month.Recommended For You
Under Indian law, the participation of foreigners in political protests can be treated as a violation of immigration and visa rules.
Khan appealed against the order in the Bombay High Court, saying it was unconstitutional and arbitrary, local media reported.ALSO READ
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