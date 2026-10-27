Ddreg Pharma Wins 'Entrepreneur Of The Year In Service Business' At Entrepreneur India Awards 2026
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) New Delhi, India - DDReg Pharma has officially been named the "Entrepreneur of the Year in Service Business – Healthcare" at the 16th Edition of the Entrepreneur India Awards 2026. The prestigious ceremony, held at the iconic Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, brought together over 1,500 business leaders, investors, and innovators. This milestone directly builds upon the company's recent momentum, including celebrating its 16-year anniversary and winning two top honors at the Economic Times Health Conclave.
The Entrepreneur India Awards recognize top-tier business achievements and innovation across industries. For DDReg, this latest accolade highlights the critical importance of specialized professional services in helping global life sciences companies navigate complex, evolving regulatory frameworks.
A Proven Trajectory of Growth and Excellence
This recognition comes on the heels of a highly successful period of growth for DDReg Pharma:
16 Years of Global Impact: Founded in 2009 by Neeraj Pant and Neeti Pant, DDReg has evolved from a local regulatory consultancy in India into a trusted global life sciences partner. The firm has successfully enabled over 2,000 global regulatory submissions across pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices.
Economic Times Health Conclave Success: Just last year, DDReg was honored with two landmark awards at the ET Health Conclave-Excellence in Pharmaceutical Consulting & Compliance and Top Emerging Company in Life Sciences Services.
Thought Leadership: Co-Founder & Director Neeraj Pant has continued to spearhead conversations at the frontier of biotechnology, representing the company on critical industry panels alongside top clinical experts to discuss genomics and personalized medicine.
Advancing Complex Regulatory Science
As global pharmaceutical landscapes become increasingly intricate, the need for agile regulatory strategy has never been higher. DDReg has solidified its market leadership by offering structured, end-to-end expertise across its three core pillars:
Regulatory Affairs Services: Guiding innovative and generic molecules from concept to global commercialization.
Pharmacovigilance Services: Managing drug safety operations and data submissions across global markets.
Clinical Regulatory Services: Providing strategic clinical trial submission pathways to minimize time-to-market.
By merging scientific depth with modern RegTech innovation-such as AI-driven regulatory intelligence platforms-DDReg continues to empower biopharma innovators to scale securely into emerging and established markets alike.
"The Entrepreneur India Awards 2026 recognition marks a vital chapter in our development," the company noted in an official statement. "As global regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, we remain completely focused on strengthening our core expertise and supporting healthcare organizations in addressing complex compliance obligations worldwide."
About DDReg Pharma
DDReg Pharma is a premier global life sciences consulting company specializing in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and clinical research services. Utilizing extensive industry experience and smart digital transformation, DDReg supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations across the entire product lifecycle to accelerate safe market access globally.
The Entrepreneur India Awards recognize top-tier business achievements and innovation across industries. For DDReg, this latest accolade highlights the critical importance of specialized professional services in helping global life sciences companies navigate complex, evolving regulatory frameworks.
A Proven Trajectory of Growth and Excellence
This recognition comes on the heels of a highly successful period of growth for DDReg Pharma:
16 Years of Global Impact: Founded in 2009 by Neeraj Pant and Neeti Pant, DDReg has evolved from a local regulatory consultancy in India into a trusted global life sciences partner. The firm has successfully enabled over 2,000 global regulatory submissions across pharmaceuticals, biologics, and medical devices.
Economic Times Health Conclave Success: Just last year, DDReg was honored with two landmark awards at the ET Health Conclave-Excellence in Pharmaceutical Consulting & Compliance and Top Emerging Company in Life Sciences Services.
Thought Leadership: Co-Founder & Director Neeraj Pant has continued to spearhead conversations at the frontier of biotechnology, representing the company on critical industry panels alongside top clinical experts to discuss genomics and personalized medicine.
Advancing Complex Regulatory Science
As global pharmaceutical landscapes become increasingly intricate, the need for agile regulatory strategy has never been higher. DDReg has solidified its market leadership by offering structured, end-to-end expertise across its three core pillars:
Regulatory Affairs Services: Guiding innovative and generic molecules from concept to global commercialization.
Pharmacovigilance Services: Managing drug safety operations and data submissions across global markets.
Clinical Regulatory Services: Providing strategic clinical trial submission pathways to minimize time-to-market.
By merging scientific depth with modern RegTech innovation-such as AI-driven regulatory intelligence platforms-DDReg continues to empower biopharma innovators to scale securely into emerging and established markets alike.
"The Entrepreneur India Awards 2026 recognition marks a vital chapter in our development," the company noted in an official statement. "As global regulatory frameworks continue to evolve, we remain completely focused on strengthening our core expertise and supporting healthcare organizations in addressing complex compliance obligations worldwide."
About DDReg Pharma
DDReg Pharma is a premier global life sciences consulting company specializing in regulatory affairs, pharmacovigilance, and clinical research services. Utilizing extensive industry experience and smart digital transformation, DDReg supports pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device organizations across the entire product lifecycle to accelerate safe market access globally.
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